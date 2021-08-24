Policy aims to make ‘high opportunity community’ more accessible
The Eden Prairie City Council voted unanimously last week to support the integration of affordability into multi-family development projects as part of a new inclusionary housing policy in the city.
During its Aug. 17 meeting, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance enacting Chapter 13, relating to inclusionary housing, adopted the new city inclusionary housing policy, and approved a resolution amending the comprehensive municipal plan to add the text of the inclusionary housing policy.
In their findings over the past year, city staff members and leaders found that “appropriate housing that meets its citizens’ needs is an integral part of Eden Prairie’s existing and future prosperity and its citizens’ health and well-being,” a staff report states.
In addition, staff identified a “notable” housing shortage in Eden Prairie for lower-income rental properties and owner-occupied housing, as well as a “pronounced need” to encourage and assist “in the development of affordable housing in Eden Prairie.”
That realization was years in the making.
“As the council is well aware, it’s been a couple years of a lot of meetings, a lot of discussion. ... Actually, the creation of a task force to study housing, housing issues, and affordable housing,” City Manager Rick Getschow said when introducing the proposed measure for the council.
“Many, many workshops and council meetings led to this point where we have an inclusionary housing policy before you for adoption and relevant pieces of the policy that will be and should be embedded into city code,” he added.
Jonathan Stanley, the city’s housing and community services manager and the council’s liaison to the housing task force, said staff and the task force members researched the issues extensively in an effort to provide the means to address affordable housing and promote geographic and socioeconomic equity and stability in the process.
The staff report presented on the subject stated: “Inclusionary housing, a practice that ensures that new development projects include some percentage of affordable units, has been recommended for adoption by the Housing Task Force and has been increasingly embraced in the region with ordinances or policies present in Bloomington, Edina, Golden Valley, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, and others.”
In the past, the city has negotiated inclusionary requirements on a “deal-by-deal” basis, the report stated.
By formalizing and standardizing requirements, projects will now be guided by the city’s new policy and ordinance, which will be integrated into the city’s comprehensive plan, Aspire Eden Prairie 2040.
“These inclusionary housing requirements will help the city reach its affordable housing goals, provide direction to developers interested in working in the city, and benefit existing and new residents in search of housing in a high opportunity community,” the report states.
One of the goals of the city’s comprehensive plan is to “incentivize attainable and affordable housing options for lower-income households so they can move to and remain in Eden Prairie.”
The comprehensive plan also calls for the city’s regional share of housing to reach 1,408 new affordable units by 2030.
“Developing and maintaining a healthy mix of affordable housing options can foster a diverse, resilient local economy by bringing workers and residents closer to their jobs, schools, and necessary services,” the report states.
Chapter 13 provisions will apply to any new or existing residential multi-family project that meets the following criteria:
• A market-rate residential project that adds or creates 15 or more dwelling units and requires approval from the city for a comprehensive plan amendment, zoning amendment, planned unit development, or site plan review; or receives financial assistance from the city
• Any residential project that adds or creates 15 or more dwelling units and receives or will receive tax incremental financing from the city
• A partially or fully affordable residential project that adds or creates 15 or more dwelling units that already meets or will meet the affordability requirement
• Any other residential project for which the developer or owner voluntarily chooses to provide inclusionary dwelling units under this chapter
With no discussion about the issue, the council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance.
