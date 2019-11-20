EP21STveteransProgram1.jpg
Grace Church in Eden Prairie was the setting for the “We Salute Our Veterans” program Saturday, Nov. 16. Music, speeches and a dinner highlighted the morning’s event.

 (SUN STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Curt Johnson joined veterans from around the Eden Prairie area who attended the “We Salute Our Veterans” program held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

Speeches, patriotic music, messages of faith highlight annual event

Veterans, friends and family were treated to the “We Salute Our Veterans” program at Grace Church in Eden Prairie Saturday, Nov. 16.

The 90-minute program infused honor, dedication and faith into a single program that featured speeches, patriotic music and songs with prayer - all followed by a dinner that was served by current members of the Armed Forces.

Pastor Jeremy Thomas opened the program with a welcome and introduced the band and the children’s choir, as well as members of the veterans flag honor guard.

Veterans were called to the front of the stage during the “We Salute Our Veterans” program held at Grace Church Saturday, Nov. 16, in Eden Prairie.

Veterans were honored with the playing of the song from each military branch and being called to the front of the stage, which was followed by words from Chaplain Col. John J. Morris, USA, Ret. Officer in Charge, Gen. Colin Powell Leadership Academy in Minneapolis.

Mark Peterson of VFW Post 425 recognizes the colors during the “We Salute Our Veterans” program held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
Chaplain John Morris was the guest speaker at the Saturday, Nov. 16 program honoring veterans in Eden Prairie.
Children from the Chapel Hill Academy children’s choir performed at the “We Salute Our Veterans” program at Grace Church Saturday, Nov. 16, in Eden Prairie.
The Grace Church band, led by pianist Barb Rightler, provided the patriotic music at the “We Salute Our Veterans” program held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
Members of the color guard Gary Loock (left), Curt Johnson (center), and John Suckerman (right) at the “We Salute Our Veterans” program held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
