Speeches, patriotic music, messages of faith highlight annual event
Veterans, friends and family were treated to the “We Salute Our Veterans” program at Grace Church in Eden Prairie Saturday, Nov. 16.
The 90-minute program infused honor, dedication and faith into a single program that featured speeches, patriotic music and songs with prayer - all followed by a dinner that was served by current members of the Armed Forces.
Pastor Jeremy Thomas opened the program with a welcome and introduced the band and the children’s choir, as well as members of the veterans flag honor guard.
Veterans were honored with the playing of the song from each military branch and being called to the front of the stage, which was followed by words from Chaplain Col. John J. Morris, USA, Ret. Officer in Charge, Gen. Colin Powell Leadership Academy in Minneapolis.
