The city of Eden Prairie’s Housing and Community Services Division assists residents with several types of housing loan programs offering zero-interest, deferred and forgivable loans.
The programs:
• First-Time Homebuyer Program – Zero-interest, deferred loans up to $10,000 are available to qualifying first-time homebuyers purchasing a home in Eden Prairie. Funds can be used for part of the required down payment (up to 50%), closing costs (up to $5,000) and mortgage principle reduction (up to 10% of the purchase price or $10,000). For more info, visit shorturl.at/fzC48.
• Senior Emergency Repair Program – Forgivable loans up to $5,000 are available to qualifying residents ages 60 or older who are owner-occupants of homes in need of emergency repairs. Funds can be used for repairs to water heaters, furnaces and central air conditioning units, or for accessibility upgrades such as grab bars and handrails. For more info, visit shorturl.at/xyBDI.
• Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program – Zero-interest deferred loans up to $15,000 are available to qualifying low- and moderate-income households to maintain, repair and improve Eden Prairie homes. Funds can be used for new roofs, siding, windows, electrical, plumbing, heating and insulation. For more info, visit shorturl.at/ansGL.
