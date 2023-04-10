Before the Hopkins School Board launched into another budget discussion at its March 21 regular meeting, several Hopkins West Junior High School teachers voiced their concerns.
Four teachers spoke about a variety of issues during the public comment portion of the meeting, including growing class sizes, several clubs which may be cut or effected, reducing staff such as paraprofessionals as well as overall funding issues, all of which they argued would negatively affect teachers and students alike.
Brent Eckhoff, a language arts teacher, led the group’s comments and spoke about originally choosing to work for Hopkins because his wife said “they know what they’re doing.” While he felt that was true based on the district’s priorities, he and the other teachers at West Junior High were “anxious” about upcoming projected budgetary cuts.
“While we recognize that all buildings likely face the same challenges and issues we face, we’re here to speak to our specific needs and to that end, my colleagues and I felt that we must speak up about how the current staffing model looks like it could hinder our efforts to sustain and continue the excellent work that we’ve done,” Eckhoff said.
Sami Peterson, a science teacher, spoke next and supplemented Echkoff’s comments about the district’s Vision 2031 plan which, as described on the district’s website, focuses on six “pillars of innovation” through a new educational model. Her concerns revolved around losing teachers and families because of a “lack of classroom support and staggering class sizes.”
“As a teacher, if I had a choice between a school district with base level class sizes of 32 and 38, there would be significant draw to smaller class sizes because I know I’d better be able to meet the needs of my students. The same logic follows with our families,” Peterson said. “We’ve been working hard to get programming up and running to support vulnerable students and retain marginalized staff.”
Peterson added that some of the programs, some of which include the Gay-Straight Alliance, staff affinity groups and Response to Intervention groups for reading and math, would be the first to go due to budget cuts. While she enjoyed working at Hopkins and believed in Vision 2031, she and her colleagues were struggling to make it a reality.
Alicia Beebe, a Math RTI lead, said she had never felt the need to speak up until this school year.
“A core value of Vision 2031 is vigilant equity. If our district values equity, then the way we spend our money needs to reflect that value,” Beebe said. “With our projected enrollment at West falling slightly short of the 600 threshold of the district’s predictable staffing model, we are funded more similarly to the elementary schools in our district for paraprofessional, clerical and counselor support.”
Listing statistics including class size being funded at 38 to 1 and with around 20% of IEPS and decreased funding for paraprofessional counselor and clerical support, Beebe said students would not receive the support they need to be successful.
“We have seen that when students are not properly supported, they struggle to engage with learning and can display unexpected behavior. These behavior(s) affect their learning as well as affect the learning environment,” Beebe said.
One example she listed was their RTI groups funding dropping from $400,000 in state access dollars to around $90,000. Additional limitations include the predictable staffing model that affects class sizes and a lack of an IB coordinator.
Taylor Harris, a social studies teacher and parent in the district, was the last to speak and wrapped up the group’s talking points.
“We want to acknowledge that this is a hard time for our district,” Harris said. “This is a hard time in education. Student needs are higher than they have ever been in my 15 years teaching. I have not seen the kinds of needs, especially last year, that students have shown in terms of mental health.
“That being said, West Junior High has unique challenges. We are a very big physical building with a staff that is highly dedicated to our students and to the mission of our school. We are very concerned that staff cuts and intervention in the CESS team, in RTI, in reading and math, is going to have a huge detrimental effect on our students and our abilities to provide the kind of world class education that Hopkins hopes to provide.”
Budget details
The board has had several ongoing conversations this year where enrollment has been projected to decrease, something continuously attributed to the pandemic and mobility of families out of the district. Originally, enrollment projections showed 6,850 students. Now projections show 6,550 students for next school year.
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed thanked the teachers for their comments before beginning a scheduled budget discussion.
“We know that every year preparing the budget for the next fiscal year is a very challenging process, especially when we need to make staffing and program decisions before we hear from the state,” Mhiripiri-Reed said. “And I think many of us know that 84% of the budget does go to salary and benefits. It’s a very critical time. We know that our budget is tight and there are many, many, many acute decisions that have to be made and we’re going to do the best we can to make sound decisions.”
Director of Business Services Tariro Chapinduka said the main driver of the district’s budget is enrollment.
He broke down the general fund revenue summary for next year, saying not all numbers were known yet. Significant portions of the general fund revenue summary included 15.1% coming from the operating referendum, 11% from the capitol projects levy and the largest portion of 50.9% coming from non-categorical revenue. The total projected general fund revenue totals nearly $117,000,000.
“Just to further the conversations so that the board and the community can understand how we come up with some of the formulas, because I know sometimes the predictable staffing model has not been understood very well – and the reason why (is) we definitely created the predictable staffing model was so that we could give autonomy to buildings in order for them to prioritize those resources based on each unique need in a building,” Chapinduka said.
Using the predictable staffing model after expenditures are subtracted from revenue, the remaining funds include $3,320,217 for discretionary allocations and based on predicted enrollment of 6,550 students, each student is allocated a base of $507. If districts across the state receive a 2% funding increase, the base number per student will be higher at around $573.
Chapinduka also shared the results of a model showing a 4% basic allowance increase, which would amount to $4,190,885 in discretionary allocations and $640 per student.
The component of the budget that most affected the cuts specific to West Junior High was the Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services funding, which he said had mostly been allocated to the junior high schools in the past.
“This time around, leadership came to a consensus that we wanted to have these resources distributed across our system, so now they’re benefitting the entire district between our elementary, our junior highs and our high school and that had a significant impact to the junior highs,” Chapinduka said, adding that in the past nearly $1,000,000 was coming in every two years, then split between the two junior highs.
Operating in a budget deficit and with lower enrollment, Chapinduka explained the district needed to shift how they were allocating funds. However, he said the information and numbers may still change.
The next conversation regarding the preliminary approval of the will take place at the April 25 meeting. Final budget approval will not come until the June 6 meeting.
