Before the Hopkins School Board launched into another budget discussion at its March 21 regular meeting, several Hopkins West Junior High School teachers voiced their concerns.

Four teachers spoke about a variety of issues during the public comment portion of the meeting, including growing class sizes, several clubs which may be cut or effected, reducing staff such as paraprofessionals as well as overall funding issues, all of which they argued would negatively affect teachers and students alike.

Brent

Hopkins West Junior teacher Brent Eckhoff.
Sami

Hopkins West Junior teacher Sami Peterson
Alicia

Hopkins West Junior teacher Alicia Beebe.
Taylor

Hopkins West Junior teacher Taylor Harris.

