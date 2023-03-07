Nora Tycast serves as the district’s director of bands for Hopkins High School and West Junior High
Hopkins High School’s Nora Tycast is one of three big winners for the 2022-2023 “Schmitt Music Educator of the Year” award among a total of 130 nominees across the Midwest.
Tycast, who serves as the district’s director of the bands for the high school as well as West Junior High School, has been a part of Hopkins two separate times in her career. She began at the district early in her career, later shifting to Spring Lake Park High School for many years before returning in 2021.
“I’m really surprised. It just wasn’t on my radar at all and I feel really gratified,” she said.
When Tycast made the move to Hopkins, she said she took a step back from her other statewide leadership positions to focus entirely on her role. For her, sometimes that felt isolating and made her question whether she was doing the right thing for herself and the district.
“It’s just you, you don’t have an opportunity to partner or team with very many people,” Tycast said. “So to get this award at this time where I felt really, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Am I doing the right thing for my job? Is this the right thing for the district?’
“There’s lots of places where I do hear that feedback, but to get this award and have it come directly from my peers and colleagues – and, particularly, from teachers that I really respect who are on the panel – was just beyond anything. I was really surprised.”
A total of 22 years into her career, Tycast said why she pursued a career in music education has evolved over time. Originally, it began with her love of music and loving the opportunity to connect the community with music through ensembles and performances.
“I think I continue to pursue a career in secondary music education because it opens doors for kids,” she said. “Kids can see themselves and see people that are so different from them, performing and expressing themselves. That’s such a powerful place to be, to be able to see what else is out there.”
When it comes down to discussing her accomplishments, Tycast spoke frequently of the little student successes that keep her going. One recent story is a band trip taken to Cuba, which she said came after many years of the band not getting to travel. Or the “Heart-O-Grams” that the high school recently organized for Valentine’s Day where students and staff could be sung a song or given a special message, a rose or candy.
“We (had) like 300 kids running around the high school and enjoying lots of parts of music and making music together, and that’s been a nice part of revitalizing all of the music programs in the district,” Tycast said.
Two of Tycast’s students, seventh-grader Grace Nealy and ninth-grader Owen Nealy, shared their thoughts on the award. Both found their teacher deserving of the award and highlighted how much she plans for the school bands.
“She’s very nice and an amazing human being, and she likes to get things done which is probably what I value most about her,” Grace Nealy said, adding that Tycast opens opportunities for younger students, such as the “Lean, Mean, Performance Machine” group that she is a part of.
Owen Nealy said that while he opted to not participate in jazz band last school year, with Tycast’s encouragement he did this year and now he likes it a lot.
“She’s really nice and she gets to the point right away. She’s not too serious, but she’s the perfect ratio between serious and funny, which is what I like a lot,” he said.
Modernizing the music program
Kathryn Simpson, the Hopkins Band Booster president, spoke twofold about Tycast’s impact on the district’s band program: how she has widened the scope of the music types students get exposed to and how the two have worked to grow the program post-pandemic.
“She really likes to bring very relevant music of the times to the kids,” Simpson said. “It can be more modern music, it can be underrepresented composers, people of color. We did a whole section on Indigenous music this fall. She really likes to really expand their knowledge and there’s different composers between what we’re used to hearing in high school bands and we work with local composers. We also work closely with MacPhail and bringing in some of their teachers to help us.”
Playing and learning an instrument online was difficult for students during the pandemic, Simpson said, and it lacked the camaraderie and energy of normal in-person instruction. The end result of the bands being able to function in a mostly online capacity led to the district’s bands decreasing in size.
“We’ve been working really, really hard and trying to get some younger students from the junior high into the pep band,” Simpson said. “So we’re really trying to do some community reach out to get more people interested in the exciting things (about) band.”
Something Tycast does well, Simpson said, is make it possible for students to balance more than just band in their school schedules.
“She’s just very supportive. Every kid has their certain journey and what they want to accomplish in music, and she just really supports that whether they want to do it as a career or for fun,” Simpson said.
The Schmitt Music Educator of the Year awards, according to a press release, seek to recognize the work of outstanding school music educators in the Midwest. Three teachers were chosen, one for elementary education, middle school education and high school education. Alongside Tycast, two other teachers were honored, including Stacy Sip from Sioux Falls Public Schools and Eric Songer from Chaska Middle School West.
For more information about the award winners, visit bit.ly/3yb3dDj.
Next up for the Hopkins High School band program is the 76th annual Pops concert featuring groups including Twin Cities-based Salsa del Soul, a nine-piece orchestra performing various styles of dance music from the Spanish-speaking regions of the Caribbean, as well as a local Afro-Cuban group. The theme is “All That Jazz.” The concert is 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 in the Hopkins High School auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka. Tickets are $10 for adults and children get in free.
