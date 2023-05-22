The Perpich Center for Arts Education has announced the 2023-2025 award recipients for the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program, which includes Hopkins Public Schools.
According to a press release, Minnesota’s Comprehensive Arts Planning Program assists selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development and resource materials.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome eight new school districts to the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program for the 2023-2025 cohort,” said Kristi Johnson, CAPP specialist at Perpich Center for Arts Education. “They join the over 230 school districts that have been served by the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program since its inception in 1983. CAPP success demonstrates that the effort of a broad-based district arts team is essential to the development of a sound and sustainable plan for arts education. We look forward to working with and providing technical and financial assistance to guide these eight school districts in addressing school and community arts education needs.”
Superintendent of Hopkins Public Schools Dr. Rhoda Mhripiri-Reed said, “We are honored and excited to work with the CAPP grant and Perpich Center, which will help us pave the way for continued arts innovation in our district. In Hopkins, we are committed to developing well-rounded students that have the opportunity to thrive in a variety of areas, including the arts. This grant will allow us to provide an even more comprehensive and student-centered arts and music curriculum.”
Examples of arts education improvements through the CAPP planning process in school districts and communities include: development of leaders in arts education; added arts staffing and/or added programming in underserved arts areas (media arts, theater, and/or dance); professional development opportunities for district arts staff; new and/or updated arts facilities; policies adopted to support arts education; as well as stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations.
With the help of this Perpich Professional Development program, school districts form a CAPP committee of district and community stakeholders (arts specialists, administrators, parents, classroom teachers, community members, and/or students) with an active and wide-ranging interest in the arts and arts education. This local CAPP committee has the responsibility to create a comprehensive arts education plan approved by the local school board, the district, and the community.
Perpich Center for Arts Education in Golden Valley is the Minnesota state agency that seeks to advance K-12 education throughout the state by teaching in and through the arts. It was created by the state legislature in 1985 at the urging of then Gov. Rudy Perpich. It was renamed in his honor after he died in 1995. Minnesota is one of only a handful of states in the nation with a dedicated state agency supporting arts education.
Other recipients include Bluffview Montessori, Central Public Schools, Chisholm Public Schools, Duluth Public Schools, MACCRAY Public Schools, St. Cloud Area School District, and Yellow Medicine East Schools.
