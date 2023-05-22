The Perpich Center for Arts Education has announced the 2023-2025 award recipients for the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program, which includes Hopkins Public Schools.

According to a press release, Minnesota’s Comprehensive Arts Planning Program assists selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development and resource materials.

