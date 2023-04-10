Hopkins Royal Productions announced its spring 2023 production of “Eurydice” written by Sarah Ruhl. Performances will take place at Hopkins High School Little Theater on April 26-29.
According to a press release, the play “reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, not through Orpheus’s infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bride, but through the eyes of its heroine. Due to a tragic accident on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters and plot twists, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.”
Hopkins students and volunteers will all serve in various roles as actors, stage managers, costumers, make-up artists, production and technical crew. All staging will be set in the round.
“For this production, I wanted to try something entirely new and shake up what the students know about theater by having this show done in a new theater arrangement entirely,” Hopkins Royal Productions Director Tim Williams said.
Everyone must have a ticket to be admitted. Due to the unique staging of this production tickets are available on a limited basis.
Seating is general admission, and doors will open one hour before the performance. Adults: $12; seniors 65 and older: $10; all students/youth: $10. Current Hopkins Schools staff and high school students can present their current ID badge to collect their free ticket at the door. Note that this event has limited seating and tickets may sell out prior to the performance.
Expected runtime: 90 minutes.
Audio description will be offered for patrons who are blind or have low vision at the Friday, April 28 performance. Pre-show description will be available at 6:45 p.m.. Contact Hopkins Royal Productions via email at hopkinshstheatre@gmail.com with any questions.
