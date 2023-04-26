Shows will be held April 26-29 at the Hopkins High School Little Theater
Hopkins Royal Production of “Eurydice” is a revisualized take on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice’s love story.
Playing at the Hopkins High School Little Theater April 26-29, the show features “Orpheus’s infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bride but through the eyes of its heroine,” according to the show’s press release. Following a tragic accident on the day of her wedding, Eurydice takes a journey to the underworld and works through her love in a variety of ways.
More than 35 students comprise the Hopkins Royal Production team made up of student actors and technicians. They’ve been working steadily since auditions occurred in late February and rehearsals began in March. Timothy Williams, the special education instructor and theatre program director at the high school, shed some light on how the show was chosen.
“I wanted to do a show that would allow the students to actually really work on a show that had a lot of technical aspects to it and I wanted to challenge them with that,” he said.
One interesting element of this show is that the group converted their normal stage into a black box, which is often described as a simple performance space with only black walls and a flat floor.
“Our take, and especially when I really worked with students on this one, I really focused on the relationships … as well as the timeless statues of the historical overarching themes of death,” he said.
When it came down to working on the characters of “Eurydice,” Williams said he focused on the question: If you could spend time with a loved one that had passed, how would you spend it?
“What I hope the audience takes away from the show is a real appreciation for anything black box theater and just the fact that these kids all took a big risk,” he said.
The Sun Sailor chatted with three of the leading characters of “Eurydice” leading up to the release of the show. Senior Kate Bienapfl, who plays Eurydice; senior Ozzy Coyer, who plays Eurydice’s father; as well as junior Gabriel Jones, who plays Orpheus.
For Bienapfl, portraying Eurydice meant tapping into the character’s curiosity and her ability to see the good in everyone.
“When she’s in the underworld and she has to figure herself out again, the remnants of her curiosity and their love still remains even when everything is lost,” she said.
The show is different from anything Royal Productions has previously donewhile she’s been in school.
“When I’ve been here, everything has been very stereotypical theater, but this one is a lot more than that and it’s a lot more intimate and the story hits you harder in the heart than anything else we’ve done. The lighting, the tech crew has done a fantastic job on the set. It’s just very well put together,” she said.
Coyer echoed Bienapfl’s feelings, calling it a “unique show” with a lot of emotion behind it.
“I hope that the audience can get a grasp of the emotions in the show and how intricate they are and how intricate the characters are. And see each personality of each character and how they interact with each other and the message of the show and the love between each character and how they are different,” Coyer said.
Jones’ take on Orpheus revolves heavily around his character going through the five stages of grief, which while hard to interpret is a good example of how the character is overcoming Eurydice’s death.
“What I hope the audience takes away is that they can go home with a bit of happiness, but also proud of the hard work all the actors have put in this ... for the last (production) of the year,” he said.
Coyer and Bienapfl opened up about “Eurydice” being their last show. Both have been heavily involved in Royal Productions throughout their time in high school and both intend to continue to work with theater in the future due to its impact.
Bienapfl describes her time as the most rewarding school activity she has ever participated in at Hopkins. It has also been a special experience for her to be chosen as the lead role in her last show with the theater group.
“It’s so much more than just a group gathering, It feels like a family. The people that I’ve met here are going to be lifelong friends, and just the process of learning how to act as well has pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me such a more confident and secure person,” she said.
Coyer felt similarly, and said, “The community, it’s such an open community and they’re very loving and caring. They take you in and make you feel at home. Theater, to me, is home and I’ve had a lot of great experiences and I’ve learned so much from it. And, I’ve had a great director who has helped everyone, the entire cast, open up and feel like they can be themselves.”
Tickets for “Eurydice” are limited to 100 people for each performance. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3H8WfDN. For more information about Hopkins Royal Productions, visit bit.ly/3UUlIGT.
