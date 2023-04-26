Shows will be held April 26-29 at the Hopkins High School Little Theater

Hopkins Royal Production of “Eurydice” is a revisualized take on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice’s love story.

Eurydice 1

Rehearsal photos for the latest Hopkins Royal Productions show, “Eurydice.”
Eurydice 2

Rehearsal photos for the latest Hopkins Royal Productions show, “Eurydice.”
Eurydice 3

Rehearsal photos for the latest Hopkins Royal Productions show, “Eurydice.”

Tags

Load comments