The school notified students, parents early morning March 21 following post
Following the circulation of an image on social media shared by a Hopkins student on Monday, Hopkins High School raised security measures, according to an email sent to parents by Principal Crystal Ballard.
The image, which showed a rifle and was posted with the words, “Hopkins High School students shall not be infringed,” prompted concern from students, parents and the district.
The email, which was sent shortly after midnight on Tuesday, said “We are currently working with the Minnetonka Police Department as well as the family of the scholar. We do not believe there is any threat to scholars at Hopkins High School. In today’s climate, however, any reference to guns or violence is unsettling, and we take all references very seriously.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with our school and district safety teams. We will have extra adults at our external doors, in the hallways, and in common spaces. Due to the nature of the post, Minnetonka Police will have a presence at HHS tomorrow morning.”
Hopkins High School student and senior board representative Oscar Wolfe addressed the incident at the latest School Board meeting on Tuesday.
“Yesterday a student at the high school posted a photo of a gun and that was interpreted by many students to be threatening. We had a lot of students absent from the high school today, presumably because of that incident and I’ve heard different perspectives from all the students I’ve talked to. Some people think the response has been okay, but I actually think the administration responded to this in the best way they possibly could have.
“They sent an email out late last night notifying us that they did not believe that there was an immediate threat but that they would be taking all the necessary precautions. There was a police presence today at the high school. A really unfortunate and unsettling event, but in my opinion, the response actually was what it should have been,” he said.
