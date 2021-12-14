(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Fourteen Eden Prairie police officers and firefighters participated in Holiday with Heroes Saturday, Dec. 4. The officers and firefighters partnered with 13 children for an afternoon of shopping at Eden Prairie Center, followed by ice cream and a ride on the Ferris wheel at Scheels. This is the seventh year the police department hosted the event and the second year the fire department has been involved. The same generous benefactor has funded the event all seven years through the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund. The Crime Prevention Fund also recognizes Scheels for donating to this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.