holiday with heroes

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Fourteen Eden Prairie police officers and firefighters participated in Holiday with Heroes Saturday, Dec. 4. The officers and firefighters partnered with 13 children for an afternoon of shopping at Eden Prairie Center, followed by ice cream and a ride on the Ferris wheel at Scheels. This is the seventh year the police department hosted the event and the second year the fire department has been involved. The same generous benefactor has funded the event all seven years through the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund. The Crime Prevention Fund also recognizes Scheels for donating to this event.

