This year’s special appeal focuses on the science of reading, nursing certification and an academic skills center
The Hopkins Education Foundation is hosting its 28th Royal Bash 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest, 5801 Opus Parkway in Minnetonka. This is the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year and is looking a bit different from year’s past.
Events will feature a wine cellar, brew pub lounges, a “feast at the Global Food Extravaganza,” pub games, Plinko, a chocolate tombola, a wine pull, bidding on both silent and live auctions as well as a variety of music, dancing and a “festival of desserts.”
“It’s got a new vibe because we’re moving away from the sit-down dinner and providing our guests ways to engage more, to move around, to socialize, all while raising funds,” HEF Executive Director Jennifer St. Clare said. “There will be plenty opportunity to play games, there’s a silent auction, there’ll be a live auction. We’ll have a fund need, which we call (a) ‘special appeal.’”
This year’s special appeal, called “Step into a Brilliant Future,” has three different components: enriching its science of reading curriculum for elementary schoolers learning how to read; expanding its health and human services pathway at the high school with the addition of a new certified nursing assistant (CNA) certification program; as well as planning an academic skills center to help students develop their math skills after school two days a week with the option of receiving help from Hopkins staff and students.
Science of reading
Anne Baird, the elementary instructional coach at Tanglen Elementary in Minnetonka, has been teaching teachers the science of reading and literacy instruction strategies since 2019.
“The Hopkins Education Foundation has really been at our side as we are learning more and really advancing our level of instruction. They have been funding projects along the way,” she said. “This fall, I wrote a larger grant for instructional materials and for decodable books for students that align with the science of reading, and they funded the grant. We purchased books for many different classrooms at many different levels, and so that got the conversation (going) of ‘how do we make sure that there’s equity across our sites to make sure all students have access to these materials?’”
The science of reading philosophy aligns with the latest neuroscience and cognitive science theoretical models for how humans learn how to read, according to Baird. Teachers then use that information to inform how they teach students, create better assessments, identify what students know (and need to know next), as well as help out in teacher capacity and knowledge.
“I was talking with a first grade teacher here at Tanglen and she said – this is somebody who has her teaching degree and has a master’s degree – and she said, ‘This is the hardest course I’ve ever taken because I’m learning so much about how students learn to read; about how to assess better; about how to instruct better; how to, in the moment, when a student makes an error, I know what to do to make sure I teach them what to do next,’” Baird said.
In Baird’s opinion, the Hopkins School District is working to advance foundational skills for student success in the future and HEF is right with them in advancing those opportunities as a partner.
Health, human services expansion
There is an identified need to expand health and human services offerings.
As planned, the pathway will have three classes. Pending student enrollment and engagement, the school hopes to add additional classes, such an EMT class or one for medical terminology.
“We look at what industry needs are and we’re all aware of the shortage of certified nursing assistants and caregivers in long-term care facilities, so that’s one of the reasons it’s important to start this program,” Kara LeVahn, the district’s career and technical education coordinator, said. “The other reason is – this is also sometimes a requirement – it looks good on a resume. Students who are looking to go in any aspect of the medical field, it’s a good background for them to have and it’s also a certification that they can leave high school with.”
LeVahn also oversees Hopkins Schools’ business, technical education and family and consumer sciences departments.
Marit Lee-Dohse, a Hopkins Schools teacher who will be overseeing the new CNA certification program, currently teaches the sole class the school has in its health and human services pathway. In order to implement the expansion, the school needs to meet certain requirements, such as required hospital bed set-up.
“Our plan is to have 6 to 8 – we call them ‘bays,’” Lee-Dohse said. “It would be like a patient room separated by a curtain. In order to really build that out, we feel fortunate that we were chosen for the HEF special appeals because otherwise there may not be funds to make that all happen. The beds have to be purchased, the mannequins have to be purchased. Starting from scratch is challenging when we’re trying to fund that all, brand new. We just feel really fortunate.”
In the past, students have gone elsewhere for CNA certification, with not all students choosing to pursue four-year college educations. Lee-Dohse believes there is a student interest at Hopkins for these kinds of programs.
“We also are, I think, attractive to kids who understand that if you are going to go on in the medical profession that most of those programs ... require patient contact hours, and not just on a volunteer basis,” Lee-Dohse said. “You have to have worked with patients, and for them to be accepted into some of those advanced programs, leaving high school with a CNA certificate and ready to go out and get those hours of experience really puts them ahead of other kids their age that may still need to do that to gain entrance into one of the programs.”
HEF background
As of Feb. 17, the foundation’s $300,000 goal for this year’s fundraising had reached more than $125,000 with Royal Bash ticket sales. Proceeds from this event will go on to fund the foundation’s future grant cycles.
“I think what we provide is the opportunity to fund new learning experiences,” St. Clare said. “To maybe take a chance on a program that perhaps the district might not have in the agenda for the year or in their budget for the year. As a foundation, we can react pretty quickly to the needs of our students and staff with our two grant cycles. It allows us to react and fund in a more expedited manner.”
HEF, in existence since 1995, has two grant cycles in the spring and the fall. The fall 2022 cycle was record breaking, with grants going out to each school in the district and totaling close to $125,000.
The foundation also has an “Awesome Fund,” set up for students to create new afterschool programming. Awards are generally given in up to $1,000 increments. In the past several years, more than $42,000 in grants have been awarded.
For more information about the Royal Bash or the Hopkins Education Foundation, visit hopkinseducationfoundation.org.
