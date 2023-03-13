The Hopkins Education Foundation debuted its refreshed Royal Bash on Feb. 25. The event made a strong comeback after two years of virtual and hybrid events, with tickets selling out and an upwards of 350 guests attending the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, according to a press release.
The Bash raised nearly $256,000 to expand learning for Hopkins School District students.
Auction paddles were raised high and frequently as Royal Bash guests bid to win adventures of all kinds, from a Mexican vacation to a Minnesota hat trick of tickets. Ending the evening program, donors supported HEF’s “Step into a Brilliant Future” special appeal which aids Hopkins students in the core areas of reading and math. It also increases students’ paths for future careers and further education with exciting new opportunities including the addition of the Certified Nursing Assistant program at Hopkins High School.
The expansion of the Health and Human Services pathway in the fall to include the CNA program shines a spotlight on Hopkins as “one of only a few Twin Cities metro high schools to offer the certification program,” the release said.
Visit hopkinseducationfoundation.org to view the “Step into a Brilliant Future” Special Appeal video and see the ways HEF is benefiting Hopkins students or to make a donation.
