WOTN drawing

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A Wings of the North sweepstakes drawing was conducted Saturday, Sept. 25, by Boardmember John Bormes and BUZZ. Wade Outka of Aberdeen, South Dakota, won a Bose aviation headset. The final drawing will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, when the grand-prize winner will have their choice of either $30,000 cash or a 1941 Piper J-5A Cub Cruiser airplane. Enter online at wotn.org. Entries must be received no later than Thursday, Oct. 21.

