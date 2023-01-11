The restaurant offers a modern, Asian-fusion take on poke

Eden Prairie gets to welcome the new year with a new restaurant. Hawaii Poke Bowl is opening its seventh Minnesota location later this month.

Storefront
Buy Now

The storefront of Hawaii Poke Bowl in Eden Prairie at 8353 Crystal View Road.
Menu and counter
Buy Now

The menu and order counter for Hawaii Poke Bowl in Eden Prairie at 8353 Crystal View Road.
Inside
Buy Now

The inside of Hawaii Poke Bowl in Eden Prairie at 8353 Crystal View Road.

Tags

Load comments