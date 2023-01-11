The restaurant offers a modern, Asian-fusion take on poke
Eden Prairie gets to welcome the new year with a new restaurant. Hawaii Poke Bowl is opening its seventh Minnesota location later this month.
The Minnesota-based restaurant chain is planning to open its store at 8353 Crystal View Road by mid-January.
The chain opened the doors of its first restaurant in Apple Valley in 2018. According to David Ou, the general manager for the new location, the idea of opening a new location in Eden Prairie arose just before the pandemic. Once the pandemic started, owner Owen Liu instead chose to open a location in Minneapolis and, most recently, the chain’s first Wisconsin location in November. When Liu discovered the space in Eden Prairie was still available last summer, he decided to go forward with an Eden Prairie location after all.
“We’re really proud of our fresh ingredients and the healthy aspect. You know, quick food isn’t always associated with healthy and so we want to bring that to all the communities,” Ou said. “It’s a great city to be in, too.”
Hawaii Poke Bowl recently joined the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce, which Ou said has generated some excitement in the business community. In his personal experience, around half of people are familiar with the poke concept, a welcome change in comparison to when they first opened five years ago.
“When we first opened, it was quite a bit (challenging) too. We were new, nobody knew what we were, and also poke was a very new concept as well,” Ou said. “It took a bit (of) time for people to really (give) us a try and every single store that we open ... people who never tried poke before, they tried it and they always came back.”
The food offered at Hawaii Poke Bowl is a modernized take on poke, which is a Hawaiian, native Polynesian dish. The term poke means to dice or cut into cubes, which Ou said was how the native people used to preserve their fish through cutting, dicing and seasoning. They would use soy sauce, sea salt and seaweed in the poke, he said, which added flavor alongside preserving the fish.
“Over time, the concept expanded so our spin-off is (to) modernize it with more ingredients and toppings so it’s more like an Asian fusion, sort of like a sushi bowl,” he said.
Something that makes Hawaii Poke Bowl stand out, according to Ou, is how seriously the chain takes both quality and cleanliness. Because owner Liu comes from a sushi background, Ou said both quality and cleanliness are very important to him.
“We try to always keep our fish fresh and keep our place clean. When you visit our other stores, you can tell. The result will speak for itself,” he said.
All of the restaurant’s ingredients are fresh and prepared daily, including the cooked meat and fish options for the bowls. The price for a bowl averages $15 each and can be customized or ordered as pre-selected bowls. The store will also offer smoothies made with fresh fruit, no preservatives and no added sugar or powder, which is a new item for the chain. They come in 20-ounce cups for $7.95.
“Even though it’s just a bowl, the value that we bring in terms of the price and the amount and quality, you will be really happy with it,” Ou said when asked why Eden Prairie residents should give the restaurant a try.
When asked what bowls he would suggest to customers, Ou recommended the rainbow bowl for sushi or raw fish lovers, which features ahi tuna, salmon and marinated tuna with a variety of mix-ins, toppings, crunch and a Japanese citrus flavor. For customers who are not comfortable with raw fish just yet, he said the restaurant offers cooked proteins like chicken, shrimp and crab meat.
“We try to make everyone happy, not just (offering) selections for people who eat raw fish,” he said.
For more information about Hawaii Poke Bowl’s menu, visit hawaiipokeusa.com. The restaurant’s six other locations include Apple Valley, Eagan, Richfield, uptown Minneapolis, West St. Paul and Eau Claire, Wis.
