The Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota and the Dakotas will host its annual Moving Day Twin Cities walk as a large-scale drive-thru event Saturday, May 1, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, and a new interactive virtual experience premiering Saturday, May 22, at MovingDayTwinCities.org.
The Grace Church Eden Prairie Campus is located at 9301 Eden Prairie Road.
The event is one of more than 40 community events taking place across the country this year. Moving Day events nationwide have raised more than $30 million to support cutting-edge research, care and education programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.
Moving Day Twin Cities is a celebration of movement and exercise – proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms. At the Moving Day Twin Cities drive-thru, community members will have the opportunity to enjoy all of the fun, education, and fanfare they are used to at a traditional Moving Day Event from the comfort of their vehicle. The event will include Parkinson’s Genetic Testing through the PDGENEration program, music from local performers Katy Vernon, Sarah Morris, and The Squires Band, as well as an art demonstration from the local muralist Yuya Negishi.
Reservation slots available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; register at MovingDayTwinCities.org.
Info: Visit www.parkinson.org, or call 800-473-4636.
