The show runs Feb. 10-12, 17-19
This year’s full-length non-musical from the Eden Prairie Players is offering quite the show: plot twists with a side of murder.
“Rehearsal for Murder” follows a playwright struck by tragedy in several ways. Following the questionable suicide of his fiancée, who was the star of his unsuccessful play, his ultimate goal a year later revolves around finding the answer he has been searching for: Who really killed her? The playwright gathers the previous cast of his unsuccessful play, which flopped the same night of his fiancée’s death, to give him feedback on a new play with the secret hope of discovering who really was behind her death on that fateful night.
“It’s based on a TV movie that was made in the 80s and then they adapted it to the theater. It has an Agatha Christie-ish feel but it’s more modern than that. It’s got a good story with a good twist in a fun theatrical setting,” said Producer David Durkee, a long-time member of the Eden Prairie Players.
The show is led by first-time Eden Prairie Players Director John Kunik, a long-time director since 1972. Some of his previous partnerships include Lakeshore Players Theatre, Lex-Ham Community Theater, Grand Marais Playhouse and Expressions Community Theater. He has also acted in more than 100 shows over the years. Durkee called him both collaborative and very creative in his handling of “Rehearsal for Murder.”
“To me, and what has made it so enjoyable for me during the whole rehearsal process, is all the interactions between the characters because there are accusations and denials flying all over the place and the actors do a wonderful job of getting caught up in it,” Kunik said. “There are memory scenes, there are scenes that the playwright has written and forces his guests to read, and they’re not necessarily flattering. He’s making subtle accusations and there’s a lot of tension in the air all the time, and oddly enough within all that, there are a lot of laughs in the show from tension release and comments people make on the side. It’s very appealing and I have watched it five nights a week for six weeks now and I’m never bored, and that’s saying a lot."
When approached the directorial side of the show, he said it was important for him to contain the show in the setting of the theater.
“What drew me to it was trying to figure out how I could just keep it all in the theater and not involve the creation of a set that doesn’t seem to belong there. That was the intriguing thing to me, making it work in the theater as the playwright would have had to make it work without this supposed memory set showing up. It’s all done in the theater and that’s giving a lot of credit to the actors who pull this off,” Kunik said. “They are a wonderful group and they’ve been working very hard. There’s a lot of amazing acting to be seen for community theater actors.”
While the play is a mystery and certainly suspenseful, Durkee can also promise humor in the interactions between the characters as they work through the new play and old accusations. In his mind, one of the best parts about the show is how it comes together in the end and takes the audience by surprise.
“If you like a mystery, you’ll really enjoy this. If you like good acting, you’ll enjoy this. If you enjoy intricate plots, you’ll enjoy this. It has a lot going for it theatrically. There are elements for almost any theatrical taste, which is why I was attracted to it when they offered me the interview about directing it,” Kunik said about the 90-minute show.
Showtimes at the PiM Arts High School Loading Dock Theatre in Eden Prairie: 7 p.m. on Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18; 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door with cash or check, or online at epplayers.yapsody.com/event/index/756069/rehearsal-for-murder.
Next up for the Eden Prairie Players is its series of Women’s One Acts+ featuring one-acts written and directed by women as well as other gender-diverse identities, which will begin in May.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.