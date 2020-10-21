Takeoffs and landings up significantly during pandemic
Community, legislative and aviation stakeholders met Oct. 14 at the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie for a casual, socially-distanced, masked roundtable discussion about issues surrounding general aviation and the local community.
Leading the session was Timothy Obitts, president and CEO, National Air Transportation Association. He was joined by Ryan Waguespack, senior vice president of the association, and Nancy Grazzini-Olson, the president of Thunderbird Aviation, which hosted the event.
In addition, the local community was represented by Mayor Ron Case, Councilmember Brad Aho and John Crudele of the Eden Prairie Rotary as well as Sen. Steve Cwodzinski and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn.
Joe Harris and Chad Leqve of the Metropolitan Airport Commission also attended.
Obitts said his department has hosted these events across the country to keep advancing the conversation about the importance of rural airports – to highlight their importance to economic development, job recovery and emergency responses during COVID-19.
The thrust of the discussion was the success that general aviation, as opposed to commercial aviation, has been experiencing during the pandemic.
“We started this mission about six weeks ago out in Colorado and we’ve been traveling around doing about three or four airports a day,” Obitts said. “We get the chamber of commerce, mayor and city council people all together to talk about the value of the airport post-COVID or during the new era that we are in and what it means to the community.”
What Obitts said they’ve found is the widespread lack of knowledge about general aviation airports such as Flying Cloud.
“In many parts of the country, the local airport is the lifeblood of the community, whether it’s medical transport, job creation,” Obitts said.
Highlighting the notion that “everybody is in this together,” Obitts said that successful collaborations between communities and airports usually involve heavy involvement by the community.
In Eden Prairie, Flying Cloud Airport has a total annual economic output of $229 million and supports 1,190 jobs, including 340 directly tied to airport businesses.
Harris said he’s been astounded by the increase in activity at Flying Cloud during the past six months.
“If you had told me back on March 11 that we would be standing here today talking about record operations totals month after month, I would say there’s no possible way,” he said. “But that’s exactly what’s happened since March 11 at this place. The number of take-offs and landings at this facility – April, May, June, July. In July, we had our busiest month going back 10 years of recordkeeping. And there’s no signs of it slowing down. The businesses here have figured out a way in this COVID environment to make it happen. I wish I had a finger on the pulse of why that is. Maybe it’s that people have more discretionary time than they used to have?”
That was echoed by others – area residents have been homebound, are looking for more to do, might be considering a career change or just want to explore their aviation interests.
Nancy Grazzini-Olson, president of Thunderbird Aviation, said the event was “a time to slow down and just talk, to have an open conversation and answer questions, something we rarely get to do.”
There has been a huge increase in flight training enrollments in the past year, both for those looking for professional career opportunities, as well as recreational pilots.
“The community needs to hear what’s happening at the airport,” Grazzini-Olson said. “They are going crazy at home and this is a great opportunity to do something that’s worthwhile.”
Grazzini-Olson described how interactions with children have continued this past year.
She said a young fliers program has been offered for a week every summer for the past 20 years. The students, ages 8-15, get a chance to learn from the professionals at the airport and to go flying.
Because of the pandemic, the flying component this year had to be canceled, but Grazzini-Olson said they look to incorporate that important element back into the program next year.
Cwodzinski said, “Your talk of how busy the airport is and business increasing gives me hope our economy is not as bad as it seems,” stressing how integral one is to the other.
The success of the airport in terms of increases in takeoffs and landings has not been lost on Case, though he learned of the increases at the airport through city residents.
“From another interesting sidepoint – obviously, airports do bring a positive vibrancy to a community, but they also have impacts,” Case said after the meeting. “They have effects of people who live under [flight paths]. So I have received quite a few concerns from people who feel there has been an increase in the number of takeoffs, particularly jet noise. So, [the increases at the airport] is not a surprise. It’s totally validating and confirming what I’ve picked up from the neighborhood impact side of it.”
The positive economic impacts are also not lost on the mayor. Case said the city continues to be vigilant about protecting the community and representing its best interests while encouraging progress.
“The reality is that the expectation from our 2001 agreement ... is that this type of growth was expected by 2010. But then there was 9/11 and the recession hit. So what is happening today is probably disappointing to many residents but this is what has been expected. We’re monitoring it. We’re careful. We’re talking to the MAC, we’re in partnership, and we’re trying to be sure our agreement is upheld as best we can.”
In the end, those attending agreed that there is hope.
Their focus is promoting a healthy relationship between airport and community, utilizing the general aviation businesses and their services.
They believe those efforts will go a long way in helping move the economy in a positive direction.
