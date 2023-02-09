The barn will be used for the school’s Animal Care Program

Gatewood Elementary in Minnetonka has some big news to share. With the help of a $20,000 donation, it will finally be able to give its on-site farm animals and students a barn.

Gatewood Counselor Christopher King teaches kindergartners in Ms. Dischinger’s class about the animals.
Hopkins fifth-grader Lincoln cares for Gatewood Elementary’s chickens.
Gatewood Counselor Christopher King poses with goats Cinnamon and Sugar last summer. King and social worker Brooke Davis shared the care responsibilities of the animals during the summer along with a group of volunteers made up of teachers, parents from Gatewood and Hopkins School Board member Tanya Khan.

