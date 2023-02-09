The barn will be used for the school’s Animal Care Program
Gatewood Elementary in Minnetonka has some big news to share. With the help of a $20,000 donation, it will finally be able to give its on-site farm animals and students a barn.
The elementary school, part of Hopkins Public Schools, is one of 13 others that was awarded a donation from Box Tops for Education. The donation will go toward the school’s Animal Care Program, which will help the school build a farm to house its farm animals in the winter as well as create educational spaces for the students to interact with the farm animals.
Principal George Nolan said he was “super excited” to receive the donation.
“In education, there’s always limited funding and limited opportunities to kind of expand some of the innovative things that we try to do here and so once we learned and found out about this, it was one of the best things ever,” Nolan said.
Nolan said the school’s Parent Teacher Organization was to thank for the school’s involvement in the Box Tops for Education program. The PTO president had named the program a potential barn funding opportunity with school administration.
Christopher King, a counselor at Gatewood for 21 years, and Brooke Davis, school social worker, are the two who provide basic care for the school’s farm animals and advocate for the expansion of the Animal Care Program.
“One of the things that we’ve been trying to do is think outside the box and find different ways to support our learners, and one of the things that Brook Davis and I came up with was bringing in the animals and bringing in this ‘animal care farming’ element that isn’t something you see very often,” King said. “Part of that is we’ve got to have money to do those things, and getting funding for a barn isn’t easy because it’s an expensive item. So being able to use our Box Top money for that is really exciting. ”
The school had been hoping to implement a barn last fall but were unable to before the ground froze. Now a primary goal is getting the barn going first thing in the spring.
The Animal Care Program
King said that for as long as he has been at Gatewood, the school has always had a group of teachers interested in outdoor education. That has come in individual ways with the teachers having access to the wooded area around Gatewood.
“It was probably five or six years ago, there was a conscious effort made toward making it a more uniform approach,” King said. “Our kindergarten teachers started something that they called ‘Forest Friday.’ They bring the kids out every Friday and explore the forest, and it’s more unstructured learning time, play, experiential learning. And then it caught on and that sort of stuff was happening in our other grades.”
The kindergarten section of their program began doing more outdoor immersion, and the school as a whole shifted to a more formal model last year.
“Essentially, the kids get to be outside a lot and do all kinds of learning,” King said. “They’re able to do math and reading and all the things that they’d be doing indoors but through a lens of environmentalism. As a social-emotional learning department, we needed to figure out a way to hop on board.”
The two asked if they could start an animal care program at Gatewood, talking about the benefits, and Nolan was interested.
Currently, Gatewood has 11 chickens and two goats, sisters named Cinnamon and Sugar. The goats were donated from a farm in Rochester who chose to give them after discovering an old college connection with a teacher at Gatewood. With the aid of the Box Top donation, Nolan said the school hopes to add another goat and a few more chickens to its “fur baby” lineup.
One of the reasons King was so intent on an animal care program was from his own experience while in graduate school working at Woodland Hill, a facility for adjudicated youth. On-site the facility had a care farming program where King said he was able to see the benefits for kids firsthand.
“When you’d see them interact with animals, you would just see that facade of toughness melt away and they became a kid again, and it helped to sit down and talk,” King said. “They could do their therapies with the animals, talk with an adult, even with their friends in the program and they just became a different person because this animal was present. I was able to watch that firsthand, so it’s been a longtime dream of mine for something like that to happen here.”
King added that he has seen some of those same effects happen for Gatewood students now.
With the barn coming in, the school’s future goal is to expand the program with an agricultural complex onsite and to be considered an environmental school. Classrooms will be able to sign up to take care of the animals and experience time with them.
King said his dream is to have four goats, more chickens, alpacas, rabbits – one day, maybe a pig.
“I’m still buttering (Dr. Nolan) up, he hasn’t approved it yet but ultimately I want to get a pig. He says no, but I’m gonna wear him down one day,” King said with a laugh.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.