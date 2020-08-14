Home Energy Squad visits are usually in-person, however, to help Eden Prairie residents save energy while also staying safe, free virtual home energy audits are now available.
The virtual audits are conducted online, allowing residents to conveniently learn how their homes use energy and identify energy-saving opportunities.
During virtual Home Energy Squad visits, a consultant guides residents on a walk-through assessment of their homes via video chat. Residents receive tips to start saving energy right away, and recommendations for next steps that may include an in-person visit and the installation of energy-saving products at a later date.
Now through Jan. 31, 2021, Eden Prairie residents who complete a virtual or in-person Home Energy Squad visit are eligible to enter a drawing for a smart thermostat rebate, valued up to $120.
Signing up for an energy audit to make your home more energy-efficient is good stewardship of resources, and also contributes to achieving Eden Prairie’s Climate Action Plan goal of community-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.
It will also help Eden Prairie compete with other metro-area cities in the Home Energy Squad Intercity Challenge. Our goal is to be the city that completes the most number of visits per-capita in 2020 to help save energy and reduce our carbon footprint.
Info: Sign up at mncee.org/home-energy-squad/sign-up.
