‘Growing up Minneapolis & Minnetonka: A City, A Lake and A Family’ releases Nov. 15.
The narrative nonfiction book follows Fruen’s family history, which spans decades on Lake Minnetonka and Minneapolis. His great-grandfather, William Fruen, was a pioneer in the milling and spring water industry, while his great-grandmother Henrietta was both a poet and Swedish immigrant whose family settled the Dakota hunting grounds in 1852. His grandparents purchased and developed Big Island’s Crown Point. It is safe to say that Fruen’s family history is deeply entrenched in both Minneapolis and Lake Minnetonka.
The three elements of the book’s title — a city, a lake and a family — all play a vital role in the story, he said. The book ultimately showcases how the three intertwine together.
“I’ve got a lot of stories and a lot of family history. My family has never thrown anything away for (the) 170 years that we’ve been in the metro area and another reason was I want to give my children a written legacy of the family they could hold in their hands and pass along,” he said.
Fruen called the book provocative and teased some of the most exciting elements of the book, including gangsters, the rivalry between St. Paul and Minneapolis in the late 1800s and his grandfather Arthur B. Fruen’s time on Minneapolis City Council for 24 years including two terms as president.
“It was kind of a wild time and Kid Cann was sort of the boss of the Minneapolis mob, you could call it, and he lived right in the same neighborhood. Just different times. So if somebody tells you about the good old days, they weren’t always that good,” he said. “It just intertwines between the lake and where my grandparents built a family haven for get-togethers and... that made the family really close because every weekend we were out there. To me, it was amazing to be waking up in southwest Minneapolis and then 40 minutes later being in a cabin on an island in a lake.”
Fruen maintains the “crazy stuff” in the book that has all been verified. Overall, he said the book will help people better understand the Minneapolis area and how the grain industry propelled it to prominence, including information about the Washburn A Mill explosion.
Among his favorite chapters is the introduction beginning with a narrative about a family weekend on Big Island, the chapter focusing on the rivalry between the Twin Cities and the chapter focusing on gangsters and riots.
“Unknown history, unseen photographs and great stories,” he said to sum the book up.
The last book penned by Fruen was “Boys of the Brule: Centuries of Comradery on Wisconsin’s River of Presidents” published in 2018, which also chronicled Fruen’s family history and their interactions with the Dakota.
The book will be released on Nov. 15, available at CablePublishing.com, Amazon and other Minnesota book retailers.
