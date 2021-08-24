How to fill her seat is yet to be determined
For the second time in just a couple of months, the Eden Prairie School Board has lost a member due to relocation.
School Board Vice Chairperson Beth Fletcher announced her resignation at the panel’s Monday, Aug. 23, meeting.
Choking back emotions while reading her letter of resignation, Fletcher said, “Two weeks ago if you had told me I would be doing this, I would have told you you were crazy, so bear with me, I’m going to read the letter and we’ll be done.”
Stating she made her decision with “a very heavy heart,” Fletcher said that “a very sudden and amazing opportunity was offered to our family and we have accepted. Unfortunately, it requires us to move to Atlanta, Georgia.”
While unable to determine her last day in Eden Prairie, she added that “this is all happening very quickly and we don’t know our moving date. It will be early this school year ...”
Saying she and her family are looking forward to the opportunity, the decision to leave was also being done with a fond look back at their experiences in Eden Prairie.
“While I’m looking forward to this opportunity, I’m very sad, obviously, to be leaving Eden Prairie and the School Board. I was extremely humbled by the large number of supporters who voted for me and I encourage them all to continue with their positive support of our schools.”
She went on to say that Eden Prairie is a “world class district. I’ve grown and learned tremendously in the short amount of time that I’ve been on the board and I hope that I’ve made a positive impact.”
Fletcher summed up her letter of resignation by thanking other members of the board and the school district’s administration “for their support and kindness. They work very hard to create support and evaluation for our school district. I know that in my absence ... the board will continue to look out for each student, family and community member while continuing our amazing tradition of excellence for years to come. Wishing all the best for everyone here and all of Eden Prairie.”
When finished with her letter, Fletcher said her only request was for there to be no comments from other board members or administration.
And with that, the board moved on to other business.
Back in May, boardmember Veronica Stoltz resigned from the board for the same reason – relocation. She was moving with her family because her husband had accepted a position in Arizona.
In June, the board voted 4-2 to appoint former boardmember Karla Bratrud to fill that seat until a special election in November.
However, because the filing dates for the November election have come and gone, filling Fletcher’s seat with a vote isn’t possible this election cycle.
Brett Johnson, the senior director of community relations and communications with the district, said Tuesday morning that the board will decide how to proceed in filling Fletcher’s seat as soon as their next regular meeting. However, Johnson said it was unclear at this point how the board might act.
