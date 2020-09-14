wings of the north

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Wings of the North recently held its third sweepstakes drawing. John Bormes, a member of the board of directors, drew the winning ticket for the Bose aviation headset valued at $1,100 and shown on the table next to the ticket drum. The winner, Marty Gasper, lives in New York and purchased his entry online through wotn.org. Other winners are Gregory Bury, who won a Garmin GPS; Kevin Coughline, who won a leather coat; Mike Guillou, who won a leather coat; and Leon Farrow, who won a handheld radio. The final drawing will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, when the Grand Prize winner will be selected at the museum, 10100 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 100, Eden Prairie. The winner will have the choice of either a Cessna 150 airplane or $15,000 cash. Entries may still be purchased at wotnsweepstakes.com until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Load comments