Monday, dec. 30
COFFEE WITH POLICE AND FIRE
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Caribou Coffee, 5663 Manitou Road, Excelsior
Info: facebook.com/southlakepd
Wednesday, Jan. 1
NEW YEAR’S DAY HOLIDAY-CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Thursday, Jan. 2
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka
Saturday, Jan. 4
Winter Wellness - Traditional Chinese Medicine
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library, 337 Water St.
Info: hclib.org
Monday, Jan. 6
HOPKINS SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS RETURN TO CLASS
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road
Tuesday, Jan. 7
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: hopkinsschools.org
SHOREWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road
EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road
Info: edenpr.org
Wednesday, Jan. 8
EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
EDEN PRAIRIE HOUSING TASK FORCE MEETING
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
EDEN PRAIRIE FIRE FIGHTER RECRUITMENT OPEN HOUSE
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Station One, 14800 Scenic Heights Road
Thursday, Jan. 9
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
HOPKINS WINTER BAND CONCERT
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
Info: Performance is in the auditorium. Concert band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and wind symphony and wind ensemble will perform at 8 p.m.
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center Lower Level, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive
EDEN PRAIRIE FLYING CLOUD AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road
EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL NINTH GRADE BAND CONCERT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road
Info: edenpr.org
Saturday, JAN. 11
WINTER FARMERS MARKET
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.