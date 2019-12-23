Monday, dec. 30

COFFEE WITH POLICE AND FIRE

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Caribou Coffee, 5663 Manitou Road, Excelsior

Info: facebook.com/southlakepd

Wednesday, Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY HOLIDAY-CITY OFFICES CLOSED

Thursday, Jan. 2

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

Saturday, Jan. 4

Winter Wellness - Traditional Chinese Medicine

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library, 337 Water St.

Info: hclib.org

Monday, Jan. 6

HOPKINS SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS RETURN TO CLASS

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Jan. 7

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org

SHOREWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road

Info: edenpr.org

Wednesday, Jan. 8

EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

EDEN PRAIRIE HOUSING TASK FORCE MEETING

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Rd.

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE FIRE FIGHTER RECRUITMENT OPEN HOUSE

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Station One, 14800 Scenic Heights Road

Info: edenprairie.org/EPFDRecruiting

Thursday, Jan. 9

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

HOPKINS WINTER BAND CONCERT

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: Performance is in the auditorium. Concert band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and wind symphony and wind ensemble will perform at 8 p.m.

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center Lower Level, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE FLYING CLOUD AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL NINTH GRADE BAND CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road

Info: edenpr.org

Saturday, JAN. 11

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket

