Thursday, Nov. 21
TED TALKS WHAT’S THE FUTURE OF CAPITALISM?
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior United Methodist Church, 881 Third Ave.
Info: Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedmen will discuss the future of capitalism.
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
2019 STATE OF THE CITIES AND MEMBER AFTER HOURS
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Pique Travel Design, 306 Water St., Excelsior
Info: City representatives will give updates from Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. Pique Travel will host with beverages and appetizers provided.
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
CHAN POLING AND LUCY MITCHELL PRESENT “JACK AND THE GHOST”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior
Saturday, Nov. 23
ALEX MESSENGER “THE TWENTY-NINTH DAY” BOOK SIGNING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior
Sunday, Nov. 24
BURWELL HOUSE CHRISTMAS TOUR
When: 1-3:30 p.m.
Where: 13209 McGinty Road East, Minnetonka.
Info: Visit the Burwell House and see Victorian traditions come alive. Hosted by the Minnetonka Historical Society.
Monday, Nov. 25
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AND MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third Street
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
Tuesday, Nov. 26
EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail
Info: epamrotary.org
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water Street
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
EXCELSIOR FIRE DISTRICT BAKE SALE FOR A CAUSE
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St.
Info: Funds raised support the Excelsior Fire District Auxiliary.
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: eminnetonka.com
TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
Wednesday, Nov. 27
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Thursday, Nov. 28
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
TONKA TURKEY TROT
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Tonka Dome at Minnetonka High School, 18301 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Friday, Nov. 29
CITY OFFICES CLOSED
CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Saturday, Nov. 30
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
GIVING TREE KICK-OFF EVENT
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: Trees ready for public decorating. Donations of new, homemade and ornaments with previous tree experience accepted.
MIKAELA CASEY “LENNY THE LOON A TOUR OF THE TWIN CITIES” BOOK SIGNING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior
Sunday, Dec. 1
CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
BURWELL HOUSE HOLIDAY TEA
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: 13209 McGinty Road East, Minnetonka
Info: Visit the Victorian-decorated house and enjoy a Christmas Tea in the Cottage, hosted by the Minnetonka Historical Society.
