Thursday, Nov. 21

TED TALKS WHAT’S THE FUTURE OF CAPITALISM?

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior United Methodist Church, 881 Third Ave.

Info: Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedmen will discuss the future of capitalism.

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

2019 STATE OF THE CITIES AND MEMBER AFTER HOURS

When: 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Pique Travel Design, 306 Water St., Excelsior

Info: City representatives will give updates from Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. Pique Travel will host with beverages and appetizers provided.

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

CHAN POLING AND LUCY MITCHELL PRESENT “JACK AND THE GHOST”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org

Saturday, Nov. 23

ALEX MESSENGER “THE TWENTY-NINTH DAY” BOOK SIGNING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org

Sunday, Nov. 24

BURWELL HOUSE CHRISTMAS TOUR

When: 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: 13209 McGinty Road East, Minnetonka.

Info: Visit the Burwell House and see Victorian traditions come alive. Hosted by the Minnetonka Historical Society.

Monday, Nov. 25

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AND MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third Street

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Tuesday, Nov. 26

EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail

Info: epamrotary.org

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water Street

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

EXCELSIOR FIRE DISTRICT BAKE SALE FOR A CAUSE

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St.

Info: Funds raised support the Excelsior Fire District Auxiliary.

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: eminnetonka.com

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

Wednesday, Nov. 27

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

Thursday, Nov. 28

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

TONKA TURKEY TROT

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Tonka Dome at Minnetonka High School, 18301 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/turkey-trot

Friday, Nov. 29

CITY OFFICES CLOSED

CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsiorchristmas.com

Saturday, Nov. 30

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsiorchristmas.com

GIVING TREE KICK-OFF EVENT

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: Trees ready for public decorating. Donations of new, homemade and ornaments with previous tree experience accepted.

MIKAELA CASEY “LENNY THE LOON A TOUR OF THE TWIN CITIES” BOOK SIGNING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org

Sunday, Dec. 1

CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsiorchristmas.com

BURWELL HOUSE HOLIDAY TEA

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: 13209 McGinty Road East, Minnetonka

Info: Visit the Victorian-decorated house and enjoy a Christmas Tea in the Cottage, hosted by the Minnetonka Historical Society.

