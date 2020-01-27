Thursday, Jan. 30

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

FREE PUBLIC PERFORMANCE ONE-ACT PLAY: “THE GLASS MENAGERIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arts Center Auditorium, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com/the-glass-menagerie

Monday, Feb. 3

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St., Excelsior

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Rd.

Info: edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Feb. 4

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7

Info: hopkinsschools.org

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Rd.

Info: edenprairie.org

SHOREWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Rd.

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

BIKEWAY FEASIBILITY OPEN HOUSE

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven

Info: .cityofdeephaven.org

Wednesday, Feb. 5

EXCELSIOR CITY HALL CLOSED FOR CLEAN UP

EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

MINNETONKA STATE OF THE CITY

When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: A continental breakfast will be served. RSVP by Jan. 31 to McKaia Ryberg at 952-939-8211.

Thursday, Feb. 6

HOPKINS DISTRICT JAZZ FESTIVAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

Friday, Feb. 7

BLOOD DRIVE

When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School Main Gym, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

SKATE WITH YOUR DATE

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: No registration required, bring your own skates. There will be music luminaries and hot chocolate by bonfires.

Saturday, Feb. 8

MINNETONKA WINTER FARMERS MARKET

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket for details on vendors, entertainment and kids activities.

BIG ISLAND AND BACK

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Commons Park, 135 Lake St.

Info: Event starts and finishes at Excelsior Beach, the groomed trail on Lake Minnetonka is 8.5 kilometers. Skiers start at 2 p.m. followed by snowshoers and bikers. To learn more, visit freshwater.org/biab.

