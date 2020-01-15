Thursday, Jan. 16

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Lake Minnetonka at Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: The winter bean bag tournament and live bands will be in the tent. pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

ARCTIC FEVER - ART VIA VINO

When: 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lord Fletchers, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park

Info: Enjoy beverages while painting with step-by-step guidance from local artist, Marla Mullaney. Supplies will be provided.

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

HIGH & MIGHTY BAND PERFORMANCE

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.

HOPKINS DISTRICT NORTH SIDE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

Friday, Jan. 17

ARCTIC FEVER - PIZZA PARTY

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road

Info: arcticfever.net

JOHNNY HOLM BAND PERFORMANCE

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.

Saturday, Jan. 18

ARCTIC FEVER IN EXCELSIOR, SHOREWOOD AND TONKA BAY

When: Activities all day

Where: Downtown Excelsior, Shorewood’s Freeman Park and Tonka Bay’s Manitou Park

Info: See story in this edition or go to arcticfever.net.

ROTARY WINTER WELLNESS 5K RUN/WALK AND SKI

When: 9 a.m., registration at 8 am.

Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Register at register.chronotrack.com/r/56304

LWV EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT PROGRAM

When: 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: A program hosted by LWV Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins on the Equal Rights Amendment in Minnesota. lwvmeph.org

WINTER BLAST

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: There will be ice skating, sledding, kick-sledding, snowshoeing, art activities and food trucks. Attendees can meet the Frozen princesses, Elsa from 11 a.m. to noon and Anna 1-2 p.m., and watch the WonderWeavers puppet show at noon and 12:30 p.m.

VIVA KNIEVEL BAND PERFORMANCE

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.

Monday, Jan. 20

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED, NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: Work session at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us

EDEN PRAIRIE COUNCIL MEETING

When: Workshop at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

VESTLAND LODGE SONS OF NORWAY

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: Group will watch a movie celebrating the 125th anniversary of Sons of Norway and make a community outreach to Marie Sandvik Center. Popcorn, pop and candy will be available. The community is invited. For more information, call 612-508-9049.

EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, Boardroom, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org/about-us/school-board

SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 22

EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

Thursday, Jan. 23

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADVISORY COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Friday, Jan. 24

NO SCHOOL FOR HOPKINS SCHOOLS

Monday, Jan. 27

NO SCHOOL FOR EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOLS

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road

Info: edenpr.org/community/school-board

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: Work session at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us

Tuesday, Jan. 28

EXCELSIOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us

TONKA BAY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

Load comments