Thursday, Jan. 16
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Where: Lake Minnetonka at Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: The winter bean bag tournament and live bands will be in the tent. pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com
ARCTIC FEVER - ART VIA VINO
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletchers, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park
Info: Enjoy beverages while painting with step-by-step guidance from local artist, Marla Mullaney. Supplies will be provided.
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
HIGH & MIGHTY BAND PERFORMANCE
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.
HOPKINS DISTRICT NORTH SIDE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka
Info: hopkinsschools.org
Friday, Jan. 17
ARCTIC FEVER - PIZZA PARTY
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road
Info: arcticfever.net
JOHNNY HOLM BAND PERFORMANCE
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.
Saturday, Jan. 18
ARCTIC FEVER IN EXCELSIOR, SHOREWOOD AND TONKA BAY
When: Activities all day
Where: Downtown Excelsior, Shorewood’s Freeman Park and Tonka Bay’s Manitou Park
Info: See story in this edition or go to arcticfever.net.
ROTARY WINTER WELLNESS 5K RUN/WALK AND SKI
When: 9 a.m., registration at 8 am.
Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Register at register.chronotrack.com/r/56304
LWV EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT PROGRAM
When: 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: A program hosted by LWV Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins on the Equal Rights Amendment in Minnesota. lwvmeph.org
WINTER BLAST
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: There will be ice skating, sledding, kick-sledding, snowshoeing, art activities and food trucks. Attendees can meet the Frozen princesses, Elsa from 11 a.m. to noon and Anna 1-2 p.m., and watch the WonderWeavers puppet show at noon and 12:30 p.m.
VIVA KNIEVEL BAND PERFORMANCE
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.
Monday, Jan. 20
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED, NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Jan. 21
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: Work session at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us
EDEN PRAIRIE COUNCIL MEETING
When: Workshop at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road
Info: edenprairie.org
VESTLAND LODGE SONS OF NORWAY
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: Group will watch a movie celebrating the 125th anniversary of Sons of Norway and make a community outreach to Marie Sandvik Center. Popcorn, pop and candy will be available. The community is invited. For more information, call 612-508-9049.
EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road
Info: edenprairie.org
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, Boardroom, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Wednesday, Jan. 22
EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Thursday, Jan. 23
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADVISORY COMMISSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
Friday, Jan. 24
NO SCHOOL FOR HOPKINS SCHOOLS
Monday, Jan. 27
NO SCHOOL FOR EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOLS
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: Work session at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us
Tuesday, Jan. 28
EXCELSIOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us
TONKA BAY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
