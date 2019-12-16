Thursday, Dec. 19
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
HOPKINS CHOIR FESTIVAL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
Info: hopkinsschools.org
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
Friday, Dec. 20
SPECIAL EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 8 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Saturday, Dec. 21
CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Sunday, Dec. 22
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Monday, Dec. 23
EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Tuesday, Dec. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE HOLIDAY - EDEN PRAIRIE CITY CENTER CLOSED ALL DAY, EXCELSIOR CITY OFFICES CLOSED AT NOON
Wednesday, Dec. 25
CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY-ALL GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED
