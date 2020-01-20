Thursday, Jan. 23
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADVISORY COMMISSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
Friday, Jan. 24
NO SCHOOL FOR HOPKINS SCHOOLS
Saturday, Jan. 25
FIRE DEPARTMENT FAMILY FUN DAY
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: Meet Minnetonka firefighters, check out our fire trucks and take a turn on our 20-foot inflatable slide! To top it all off, we’ll be serving delicious firehouse chili and hot cider.
Monday, Jan. 27
NO SCHOOL FOR EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOLS
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: Work session at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
Tuesday, Jan. 28
EXCELSIOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us
TONKA BAY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
Wednesday, Jan. 29
EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Thursday, Jan. 30
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov for agenda
FREE PUBLIC PERFORMANCE ONE ACT PLAY: “THE GLASS MENAGERIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arts Center Auditorium, 18285 MN-7, Minnetonka
