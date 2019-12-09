Thursday, Dec. 12

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA CHAMBER MEMBER HOLIDAY SOIRÉE

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Pique Travel Design, 306 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center lower level, 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

Saturday, Dec. 14

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket

CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

Sunday, Dec. 15

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

Monday, Dec. 16

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

HOPKINS DISTRICT BAND FESTIVAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Dec. 17

EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail

Info: epamrotary.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org

EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

HOPKINS WINTER CHOIR CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

Wednesday, Dec. 18

EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

Thursday, Dec. 19

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

HOPKINS CHOIR FESTIVAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

