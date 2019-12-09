Thursday, Dec. 12
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA CHAMBER MEMBER HOLIDAY SOIRÉE
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Pique Travel Design, 306 Water St., Excelsior
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center lower level, 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie
Info: edenprairie.org
Saturday, Dec. 14
WINTER FARMERS MARKET
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898
Sunday, Dec. 15
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898
Monday, Dec. 16
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
HOPKINS DISTRICT BAND FESTIVAL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road
Info: edenprairie.org
Tuesday, Dec. 17
EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail
Info: epamrotary.org
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
DEEPHAVEN PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
HOPKINS WINTER CHOIR CONCERT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
Wednesday, Dec. 18
EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Thursday, Dec. 19
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
HOPKINS CHOIR FESTIVAL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
