Thursday, Nov. 28

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

TONKA TURKEY TROT

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Tonka Dome at Minnetonka High School, 18301 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/turkey-trot

Friday, Nov. 29

CITY OFFICES CLOSED

CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsiorchristmas.com

Saturday, Nov. 30

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsiorchristmas.com

GIVING TREE KICK-OFF EVENT

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: Trees ready for public decorating. Donations of new, homemade and ornaments with previous tree experience accepted.

MIKAELA CASEY “LENNY THE LOON A TOUR OF THE TWIN CITIES” BOOK SIGNING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org

Sunday, Dec. 1

CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsiorchristmas.com

BURWELL HOUSE HOLIDAY TEA

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: 13209 McGinty Road East, Minnetonka

Info: Visit the Victorian-decorated house and enjoy a Christmas Tea in the Cottage, hosted by the Minnetonka Historical Society.

Monday, Dec. 2

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AND SOCIAL

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Waters of Excelsior, 723 Water St.

Info: City council workshop and social will be before the regular meeting at the Waters of Excelsior.

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: eminnetonka.com

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

SHOREWOOD TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Gall, 5755 Country Club Rd., Shorewood

Info: City staff will present the proposed 2020 city budget. Residents will have an opportunity to comment ahead of the final budget.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail

Info: epamrotary.org

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water Street

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: Workshop meeting will begin at 5 p.m. truth in taxation hearing at 6 p.m. When the public hearing has ended, the board will begin the regular meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORKSHIOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

DEEPHAVEN PARK COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

SHOREWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 5755 Country Club Rd., Shorewood

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Dec. 4

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

Thursday, dec. 5

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road

Info: There will be a local choir singing, coloring pages will be available inside city hall, along with refreshments.

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

HOPKINS ORCHESTRA CONCERT

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka

Info: Contact Alison Swiggum at alison.swiggum@hopkinsschoools.org.

