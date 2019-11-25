Thursday, Nov. 28
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
TONKA TURKEY TROT
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Tonka Dome at Minnetonka High School, 18301 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Friday, Nov. 29
CITY OFFICES CLOSED
CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Saturday, Nov. 30
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
GIVING TREE KICK-OFF EVENT
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: Trees ready for public decorating. Donations of new, homemade and ornaments with previous tree experience accepted.
MIKAELA CASEY “LENNY THE LOON A TOUR OF THE TWIN CITIES” BOOK SIGNING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior
Sunday, Dec. 1
CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
BURWELL HOUSE HOLIDAY TEA
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: 13209 McGinty Road East, Minnetonka
Info: Visit the Victorian-decorated house and enjoy a Christmas Tea in the Cottage, hosted by the Minnetonka Historical Society.
Monday, Dec. 2
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AND SOCIAL
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: The Waters of Excelsior, 723 Water St.
Info: City council workshop and social will be before the regular meeting at the Waters of Excelsior.
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: eminnetonka.com
DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
SHOREWOOD TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Gall, 5755 Country Club Rd., Shorewood
Info: City staff will present the proposed 2020 city budget. Residents will have an opportunity to comment ahead of the final budget.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail
Info: epamrotary.org
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water Street
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: Workshop meeting will begin at 5 p.m. truth in taxation hearing at 6 p.m. When the public hearing has ended, the board will begin the regular meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORKSHIOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: edenprairie.org
DEEPHAVEN PARK COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
SHOREWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 5755 Country Club Rd., Shorewood
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Wednesday, Dec. 4
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Thursday, dec. 5
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road
Info: There will be a local choir singing, coloring pages will be available inside city hall, along with refreshments.
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
HOPKINS ORCHESTRA CONCERT
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka
Info: Contact Alison Swiggum at alison.swiggum@hopkinsschoools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.