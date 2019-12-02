Thursday, Dec. 5
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road
Info: There will be a local choir singing, coloring pages will be available inside city hall, along with refreshments.
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
HOPKINS ORCHESTRA CONCERT
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka
Info: Contact Alison Swiggum at alison.swiggum@hopkinsschoools.org.
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: Meeting materials and agendas are posted online at www.minnetonkamn.gov prior to each meeting.
Saturday, Dec. 7
KIDS FREE MOVIE
When: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: The Dock Cinema, 26 Water St., Excelsior
Info: Movie is at 9:30 a.m. Attendees will be able to meet Santa and Sparky the Fire Dog.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
When: 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,Minnetonka
Info: Experience a magical morning with holiday music, a continental breakfast, letter writing to the North Pole and a photo with Santa. Register at www.minnetonkamn.gov.
CHILDREN’S USED BOOK SALE
When: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Library, 17524 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: The Friends of the Minnetonka Library will hold a sale of hundreds of children’s books in hardback and paperback, www.supporthclib.org/friends-minnetonka-library-book-sale-4
CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
A WINTER FESTIVAL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: Music presented by the Music Association of Minnetonka. Admission is $5 at the door and the event is open to all ages, musicassociation.org
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898
Sunday, Dec. 8
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898
EDEN PRAIRIE COMMUNITY BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie High School Auditorium, 17185 Valley View Road
Info: The performance is free, nonperishable food item or warm article of clothing for donation is encouraged for PROP.
Monday, Dec. 9
HOPKINS HIGH SCHOOL MATH LEAGUE EVENT
When: 3:30-5:15 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
Info: Math League members participate in their third meet.
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City hall, 5755 Country Club Rd., Shorewood
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven
Info: woodlandmn.org
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road
Tuesday, Dec. 10
EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail
Info: epamrotary.org
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water Street
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.
Where: City hall, 339 Third Street
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 4901 Manitou Road
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
EDEN PRAIRIE CONSERVATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road
Wednesday, Dec. 11
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
EDEN PRAIRIE HOUSING TASK FORCE MEETING
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road
Thursday, Dec. 12
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center Lower Level, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive
