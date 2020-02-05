Thursday, Feb. 13
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
Friday, Feb. 14
EDEN PRAIRIE SENIOR CENTER VALENTINE’S BREAKFAST
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: Senior Center - Community Room, 8950 Eden Prairie Road
Info: Cost is $11, registration deadline is Feb. 7. Register at edenprairie.org.
Saturday,, Feb. 15
MIKAH MEYER “NATIONAL PARKS CABARET”
When: Slideshow at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.
Where: St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3121 Groveland School Road, Minnetonka
Info: Free, freewill donation will benefit OutFront MN and St. Luke Performing Arts.
Sunday, Feb. 16
POLICE EXPLORERS PANCAKE BREAKFAST
When: 8 a.m. - noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. The police explorer program is for young adults ages 14-20 who have an interest in law enforcement. All proceeds will help fund trips to competitions throughout the year.
Monday, Feb. 17
PRESIDENTS DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Tuesday, Feb. 18
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m. meeting
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road
Info: edenprairie.org
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. work session, 6:30 p.m. meeting
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, Boardroom, 1001 Highway 7
Wednesday, Feb. 19
ENERGY ACTION PLAN MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Shady Oak room, Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: The Energy Action Plan Team includes residents, businesses, students, non-profits, community groups and city staff. The team meets regularly to develop the city’s energy action plan. These meetings are open to the public, but only team members are allowed to participate.
