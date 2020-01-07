Thursday, Jan. 9
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
HOPKINS WINTER BAND CONCERT
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka
Info: Performance is in the auditorium. Concert band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and wind symphony and wind ensemble will perform at 8 p.m.
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center Lower Level, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive
EDEN PRAIRIE FLYING CLOUD AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road
EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL NINTH GRADE BAND CONCERT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road
Info: edenpr.org
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka
Saturday, Jan. 11
WINTER FARMERS MARKET
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Monday, Jan. 13
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Center, Minnehaha Room, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Road
Info: woodlandmn.org
HOPKINS DISTRICT WEST SIDE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnnetonka
Info: hopkinsschools.org
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road
Tuesday, Jan. 14
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
EXCELSIOR PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third Street
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
DEEPHAVEN PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 20225 Cottagewood Road
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
EDEN PRAIRIE CONSERVATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road
Wednesday, Jan. 15
EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
MINNETONKA ENERGY ACTION PLAN TEAM MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: The team meets regularly to develop the city’s energy action plan. Visit Partners in Energy to learn more. These meetings are open to the public.
HOPKINS SCHOOLS SPECIAL EDUCATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, Room 208, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Thursday, Jan. 16
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Where: Lake Minnetonka at Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: The winter bean bag tournament and live bands will be in the tent. pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com
ARCTIC FEVER - ART VIA VINO
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletchers, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park
Info: Enjoy beverages while painting with step-by-step guidance from local artist, Marla Mullaney. Supplies will be provided.
HIGH & MIGHTY BAND PERFORMANCE
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.
HOPKINS DISTRICT NORTH SIDE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka
Info: hopkinsschools.org
