Thursday, Jan. 9

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

HOPKINS WINTER BAND CONCERT

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka

Info: Performance is in the auditorium. Concert band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and wind symphony and wind ensemble will perform at 8 p.m.

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center Lower Level, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE FLYING CLOUD AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL NINTH GRADE BAND CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road

Info: edenpr.org

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

Saturday, Jan. 11

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket

Monday, Jan. 13

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Community Center, Minnehaha Room, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Road

Info: woodlandmn.org

HOPKINS DISTRICT WEST SIDE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Jan. 14

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

EXCELSIOR PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third Street

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 20225 Cottagewood Road

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

EDEN PRAIRIE CONSERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Wednesday, Jan. 15

EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

MINNETONKA ENERGY ACTION PLAN TEAM MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: The team meets regularly to develop the city’s energy action plan. Visit Partners in Energy to learn more. These meetings are open to the public.

HOPKINS SCHOOLS SPECIAL EDUCATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, Room 208, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: Fhonda.Contreras@HopkinsSchools.org

Thursday, Jan. 16

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Lake Minnetonka at Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: The winter bean bag tournament and live bands will be in the tent. pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

ARCTIC FEVER - ART VIA VINO

When: 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lord Fletchers, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park

Info: Enjoy beverages while painting with step-by-step guidance from local artist, Marla Mullaney. Supplies will be provided.

HIGH & MIGHTY BAND PERFORMANCE

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: Doors open at 6 p.m. in the tent at Maynards. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts.

HOPKINS DISTRICT NORTH SIDE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

