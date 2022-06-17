Eden Prairie Police Department Capt. Chris Wood last week administered the oath of office to the department’s two newest officers, Steve Pantelis and Eric Bromback.
Pantelis graduated from Roseville Area High School, then joined the United States Marine Corps, where he was stationed on the East Coast. He completed two deployments, one to Spain and one to West Africa. After the military, Pantelis attended Inver Grove Community College and earned his associate degree in law enforcement. While attending school he worked for the Eden Prairie Police Department as a community service officer for 18 months.
Bromback graduated from Stillwater High School, then attended the University of St. Thomas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism. After college, Bromback worked in sales for two years before completing his EMT certification. He then worked in the Level 1 Trauma Emergency Department at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. While pursuing his criminal justice studies, Bromback worked as a security officer at North Memorial Health and assisted teaching EMT classes. Since January 2022, Bromback has worked as a community service officer at the Eden Prairie Police Department while attending the Law Enforcement Training Center at Hennepin Technical College.
The new officers will spend the next three to four months in the department’s field training program before patrolling on their own.
