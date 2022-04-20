Chiefs association honors the program that has worked with more than 1,200 offenders since 2006
Earlier this year, the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Juvenile Diversion Program completed its 1,200th case, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in allowing juveniles to keep their records from becoming stained with a conviction. The program also allows offenders the opportunity to apologize, account for their actions and move on with their lives.
After 15 years, the program is being recognized for helping bring hope back into offender’s lives. Last week, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association awarded the program with its “Excellence in Innovation Award.”
“The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes Minnesota police agencies for superior achievement and innovation in programs, efforts or initiatives that benefit law enforcement as a profession,” the association’s description of the award stated.
The Eden Prairie program was begun in 2006 by Randy Thompson, a former Eden Prairie police officer and sergeant trained in restorative justice. He designed the local program to give first-time young offenders who have committed minor crimes a chance to meet with the people impacted by their crimes in lieu of going to court.
“The program got its origins in New Zealand from some time ago,” Thompson explained. “I went to training that comes from their model, but I pretty much got it going in Eden Prairie.”
The program
According to Thompson, there have been 842 family conferences as part of the diversion program, and about 12% of those who went through the program re-offend. The national average of re-offending teens is about 20%, he noted.
As the coordinator of the program, Thompson has made the referral process an easy step for officers who think they might have an offender who would qualify to participate.
“As an example,” Eden Prairie Officer Rob Johnston said, “we might have a juvenile who gets caught shoplifting by a business’s loss prevention. As the responding officer, I would go through the whole legal process and the paperwork. But during that interaction and apprehension of the shoplifter, if it’s a first-time offender – a juvenile – I might feel the program works best for them and we decide as a group (including the victim) that everyone is willing to participate.”
Johnston said that all the steps for preparing to take the case to court are completed, but if the offender is considered a candidate to go through the program, the officer would then fill out a single form making that declaration.
That information goes to Thompson, who makes the decision to move ahead or not. He said there are very few times he denies a request.
When initiating the program in Eden Prairie, it took a bit of time to get all officers and administration on board and to keep it going, but once he had the opportunity to educate officers on the potential impact on offenders and victims, they quickly warmed to the idea, Thompson said.
“As people got used to it, and officers experienced it, they would come to realize that ... I’d never turn down a case for diversion, especially if it’s a first offense,” he said. “It’s kind of geared toward somebody who’s entering the system for the first time.”
Though designed for juveniles, with most cases involving offenders from ages 12-17, Thompson said there have been some cases that have involved offenders as old as 21.
“So it’s not just juveniles, it’s sometimes young adults who are involved. And we’ve certainly done several burglaries that have come before diversion, several felony damage to properties that, because the dollar level, they reach the felony level,” Thompson said.
Johnston said the majority of cases that end up in the Diversion Program are minor infractions such as shoplifting, traffic offenses, property damage, and disorderly conduct.
An unusual case
The Diversion Program has taken on some unusual cases that stick out in Thompson’s mind. One of those is a case involving four boys who were friends.
“Three of them got mad at one of them for some ‘teenager’ reason,” Thompson said. Then, the victim and his family, who are Jewish, were appalled one morning when they awoke to a hate symbol outside their home.
“(The offenders) went to the Jewish boy’s home and ... they took stones from the patio area and made a swastika on the patio. And so the family wakes up and sees the swastika and their mind goes to, ‘Oh my God, we’re under attack.’”
When the offenders were caught, the offending boys agreed to participate in a diversion meeting with the other boy and his family. Thompson said that going into the meeting the family was ready to throw all their anger at the offenders.
That was until the conversation got going.
At each of the meetings between the offenders and the victims, the police officer and Thompson allow everyone their say – why the offenders did what they did, and what the victims felt when being wronged.
In this particular case, Thompson said that when the offenders and the victims got to talking, the intentions behind the offense became more clear.
“These kids thought it was just a joke,” Thompson said. “The three offenders, when we talked to them, said they felt they were just joking around and didn’t mean any harm by it.”
The family members who entered the conversation wanting nothing than retribution, according to Thompson, came to understand that the offenders were truly uninformed.
While they start talking, they start listening to these kids and realize, ‘Oh, my God, they’re ignorant. They’re just ignorant. They have no idea what they’re doing,’” Thompson said.
After understanding the message the swastika sends to Jewish families, the offenders, Thompson said, were genuinely remorseful.
From that point, all the parties worked to establish restitution and what they came up with was to have the offenders read about the Holocaust, as well as prepare and deliver a report to the Eden Prairie Humanities and Diversity Commission.
“So they actually presented about the Holocaust to the commission, and I’ll guarantee they’ll never forget that whole ordeal. Not ever,” Thompson said. “That was quite the contract, and the family walked away saying, ‘Now, we’re no longer feeling persecuted or targeted.’”
The impacts
The money to fund the Diversion Program, about $15,000 per year, comes out of the city Police Department’s budget. “It’s literally my wages. ... There’s no cost to this so it’s a pretty good return on the investment because there’s not many resources used,” Thompson said.
While Hennepin County offers its own diversion program, Thompson said, “It’s just not as reactive and as customized as what we can do locally. My goal is to meet with the kids and the families within two, three weeks of the event.”
Johnston said his involvement in the program has been well worth the effort because it provides valuable information that helps the offenders in the long run.
“I’ll explain to them how so many are impacted by an event. As an officer, I talk about the time, the paperwork, and the 911 calls. ... I explain all that from the officer’s point of view,” he said.
That includes an explanation of the proactive things an officer could be doing instead of dealing with minor crimes from juveniles. “We explain how many people get involved in the call – the officer and the police car, the dispatcher, the records people. It’s not just a quick half-hour interaction. It’s hours of work for one case.”
Thompson talked about the personal rewards he sees from the program.
“It’s so rewarding, because you can have great influence on young people’s lives. They made a decision and now they’re hanging over a barrel and then they get invited to this program. So, they come into the meeting being cooperative. They want to fix things, and when you have that spirit coming in, well, you’re kind of halfway there.”
Describing the program as a “teachable moment,” Thompson said has seen a quick turnaround in many youth from the community. When the offenders see the impact of their actions, and through the program are able to rectify their situation, most accept their restitution and community service without complaint, he noted.
Many have written to Thompson, sometimes years later, telling him about the program’s impact on their lives.
He described one offender who, because his record was clean, was able to get into medical school. Without having gone through the program, his record could have stopped him from realizing his dream to be a doctor.
Program’s value
There are also cases that don’t end with the intended results.
“There’s some failures,” Thompson said. “There’s some every year, maybe a couple cases per year where the kids fail the contract. Some kind of come close, and some of those don’t even begin and just don’t take it seriously.”
If they don’t follow through by completing their restitution and community service commitments, they then have to go through the courts.
Thompson tries to make it clear that there is a difference between restitution and retribution.
“You think of retribution as a punishment type of system where somebody is punished for wrongdoing,” he said. “This is more about restoring, so there’s a different angle to it. And that’s what makes it unique.”
While retribution focuses on the offender, restitution accounts for both parties, he explained.
“With this, you do something that restores your voice; you get a discussion going where the victim and the offender are face-to-face. I’ve watched victims become restored, like that Jewish family I told you about. It does restore them to a better state than they were when the offense happened.”
