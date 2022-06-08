See other graduate profiles below ...
Nasri Abdi will graduate from Eden Prairie High School on Friday, June 10, only a few years after beginning her educational journey in Minnesota.
“My family moved a lot when I was a kid,” Abdi said. “It was very difficult.”
Living in California for several years as a child, Abdi said her family didn’t take well to that area.
“My mom told me there weren’t a lot of people who looked like us there,” Abdi said.
That’s when the family – Abdi, her brother, her mother and aunt – made the trek to Minnesota, where they found a much larger Somali community.
Eventually, they settled first in Minneapolis where Abdi attended seventh grade.
The next year, as Abdi was ready to enter eighth grade, the family moved to Eden Prairie. Abdi attended Central Middle School before moving on to the High School as a freshman four years ago.
As one who barely spoke English and was entering an entirely new environment, Abdi was a bit overwhelmed.
“It was hard to get used to classes. In middle school, they moved at a slow pace, but the High School was a lot different and nobody prepares you for that,” Abdi said.
But overcoming barriers turned out to be a skill well within Abdi’s orbit.
“My freshman year I didn’t know a lot of people,” she said.
Not speaking English well was also a significant impediment.
“So, I surrounded myself with people who understood the language I was speaking – Somali. I was getting support from them while trying to learn English so I could communicate with everybody and receive help,” Abdi said.
Describing her educational journey as something she “struggled” with, Abdi said that her mother was always a big help.
“She would ask me after school how my day went and whether I spoke to new people and whether that made me uncomfortable” she said. “I told her it was hard. She then told me to get used to being uncomfortable because that was the only way to succeed.”
Abdi said learning English took a long time, but she was patient and that patience paid off.
It wasn’t necessarily the school curriculum that helped her learn the language. She said it was employing her own strategies and “learning at my own pace” that helped most.
Favorite classes
Knowing her own deep interest in science, Abdi took just about every science class available at Eden Prairie High School – physical science, physics, chemistry, biology, anatomy and botany. She also took courses in psychology and sociology.
“The reason I took all the science classes was so I could figure out whether I would go into the medical field,” she said. The courses helped her affirm her notions.
Because of that affirmation, she plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study psychology on a pre-med track.
For a career, Abdi said, “I’m thinking pediatrics, but that could always change.”
On her way to this juncture, she found English and math classes to be the most difficult, she said. However, with help, Abdi found success.
The most help, she said, came from business teacher Karen Brettingen.
“I was in her business class this past year and she followed my journey. She had a big part in helping develop my professional sense and helping me figure out what I wanted to do with myself and what kind of path I should follow,” Abdi said. “She also wanted to know my story, which was very important to me. I think a lot of teachers don’t take the time to do that.”
Not only did Abdi enjoy being in Brettingen’s class, but she was also honored to serve as a teaching assistant in one of the teacher’s classes.
“That was a great experience, and that’s how (Brettingen) got to know my story,” Abdi said.
As the assistant, Abdi worked with freshman and sophomore students. She also assisted with grading, printing and organizing for the teacher.
“Her goal ... was to get me to communicate with people I usually wouldn’t communicate with. ... It was great practice for me.”
Abdi also gave a shout-out to her mother. “I am literally a reflection of her. She shaped me into the person I am today. That’s been very important,” she said.
Because Abdi worked at the Eden Prairie Target, there wasn’t a lot of time for extracurricular activities during high school, she explained.
The future
Abdi blends high academic hopes with simple aspirations for everyday life. “Hopefully, I’ll be getting into med school, but it would be awesome to see myself comfortable with life and blending in,” she said.
For other students who may find themselves in a similar situation as herself, Abdi has this advice: “Don’t think about others, think about your own progress. Count on yourself and find others to support you throughout.”
As she steps into a new future, Abdi said she thinks about her own advice every day, and works on being the best version of herself, the one her mother helped shape.
Graduates reflect ...
The Sun Sailor reached out to a sampling of Eden Prairie High School’s new graduates to hear their thoughts on their high school experience and the future that awaits. Here’s what they said:
Seleen Burns
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My memorable experience in high school would be becoming a spirit leader my senior year. It taught me to put myself out there and step out of my comfort zone. I also learned that students take their football games very seriously.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I achieved my academic goals by focusing on the outcome, but also living my years as a teenager. I think having a good balance between school and social life really helped me.
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?
The most challenging class I took was most likely AP United States History. It was my first-ever AP class and it challenged me because I wasn’t used to the homework load and the new content I was learning. I really excelled and enjoyed the science of happiness class. I loved it because I was able to connect with myself more and learned to be more grateful for things that I usually took for granted.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
After graduation, my plan is to study at the University of Oregon and pursue a degree in psychology. I’m unsure about where I see myself in 5 years. Hopefully I am already graduated and have my own place to live.
Jax Surprise
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I think my most memorable learning experience was after my freshman year when I didn’t get the GPA that I wanted. I entered sophomore year with a decision to make … I either could continue down the path I was headed or I could buckle down and put in the extra work. I started to go in early and stay late to bring up my grades and get a better understanding of the content I was learning. This was the most memorable learning experience because it helped shaped my work ethic for the rest of high school.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I achieved my academic goals by putting in the extra work and going in before school and sometimes staying late to better understand the content.
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?
I think the classes that I excelled most in were English and business classes, but the classes that posed the biggest challenges were definitely math classes. Unfortunately, math never came naturally to me and I constantly was playing catch-up in those classes.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
After high school I will be attending the University of South Carolina where I plan to study business at the Darla Moore School of Business. In five years I see myself working at a marketing ad agency, hopefully outside of Minnesota.
Lucy Bock
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I would have to say my most memorable learning experience in high school was going solely virtual for almost a year. Needing to rely on technology and a screen for just about everything was definitely memorable and in the end, kind of exhausting. COVID-19 turned all of our worlds upside down, but especially school. Online education took a type of self-discipline that I hadn’t used before. I had to find the motivation within myself to try to still thrive in school. There were no teachers or peers to hold me accountable and frankly, commiserate with. It became lonely seeing everyone only through a screen and not being able to communicate with them face-to-face. There were even some teachers I never actually met in person. If I passed by them in the hallway today, I wouldn’t be able to pick them out in the crowd. In the midst of what seemed like the world crumbling around us, we worked to survive the unthinkable. We tried our hardest to stay connected with one another and grieved “together” the high school experiences we ultimately lost. I give all of us a lot of respect and credit for just getting through it.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
With the pandemic, my views about high school quickly changed from a highly anticipated time of life to simply a stepping stone to the rest of my life. My academic goals changed along with my social life. Instead of enjoying my high school classes and the learning experience, my main goal was simply to give myself the option to pick my college. I wanted to keep my grades up so I could choose where I wanted to go, not just go where I could. I achieved this by continuing to participate in school during COVID even when it all felt optional. I also stuck with the few activities that were still running. I applied and was chosen to be one of the captains of the EPHS Synchro team my junior year. I did it even though I knew the season wasn’t going to be the same and that made me sad. I also kept showing up to my church youth group Zoom calls even when it was just a reminder of what we were actually missing. It definitely wasn’t easy, but in the end it worked. I am going to my first choice college in the fall.
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?
The class that I excelled the most was American Sign Language. I registered for it initially because it sounded fun and I needed to complete my language credit. Little did I know it would easily become my favorite class. I really enjoyed learning a new form of communication and the history of the language. I decided to take all three ASL courses offered at the high school and also did an online course on my own. I am even considering ASL as a possible career opportunity. The class that challenged me the most was AP Macroeconomics, but not for the reason you might assume. I have taken many AP courses at the high school and was prepared for a tough class. The real challenge was losing my teacher halfway through the semester. He abruptly decided to take another job, which left us teacher-less in the middle of a unit. The only teacher they could find to fill in had never taught economics. It wasn’t his strong suit, but he was the only teacher available due to the teacher shortage. He did the best he could considering the circumstances, but it was still hard on all of us. This is just one of many personal examples of the complicated and deep toll COVID took on our school experiences.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
I will be attending St. Olaf College in the fall. I am interested in humanities-related majors and am excited to figure out more specifically what I will pursue during the course of the next couple of years. In five years, I hope to be happy and doing something I am passionate about.
Cole Nelson
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was getting my first app submitted to the App Store. When I was younger I couldn’t even comprehend how my phone did what it did, and to be able to create something from scratch and have it be available to millions of people to use was pretty cool. It also motivated me to continue in the Computer Science field.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I was able to achieve my academic goals by always doing a little more than necessary. Even if I was done with an assignment, I did my best not to scroll on my phone and waste away time until the bell rang. I decided if I was at school, I might as well be doing something productive. This habit I developed made it so I rarely had a lot of homework, and I was always prepared for tests.
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?
In many of the classes I excelled at, I often struggled with staying interested in the topics. I had to go out of my way to find things that weren’t included in the course and maybe didn’t have any effect on my grade, but kept me entertained enough to not doze off during class. This was very apparent when we were learning online, as it was very easy to put the bare minimum in, close my laptop and turn on the Xbox.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
After high school I will be attending Penn State studying Computer Science. In five years, I hope I make enough connections in college to set me up with a job I love and to feel like I am not working at all.
