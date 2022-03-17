A new running track will be constructed at the high school and turn lanes at Oak Point/Eagle Heights will improve traffic flow
As part of its consent agenda – a list of items that are OK’d with a single vote – the Eden Prairie School Board approved a couple of projects that will be completed this year and have an immediate impact.
The board approved the letting of bids for the reconstruction of the running track and field events areas at the high school’s Aerie Stadium, as well as the letting of bids for improvements of the parent loop at Oak Point/Eagle Heights.
In a written report to the boardmembers, Superintendent Josh Swanson stated the track project has prior approval and will be paid with funding coming from a variety of sources, “including long-term facilities maintenance revenue, along with budgeted general and capital funds.”
The running track was installed in 1998 when the stadium was constructed.
“With an average service life of twenty years, the existing track has required increased maintenance since 2017,” Swanson wrote in the report.
In addition to the replacement of the running track and refurbishing of the field events areas, the project will include maintenance upgrades that have been delayed.
The surrounding fence will also be replaced, while other work will include the replacement of the plaza pavement and increased access to green space, expected to improve the spectator experience.
The project is on the list for completion this summer.
Parent loop
With the approval of the consent agenda, the board gave its OK to seek bids for a project to improve traffic flow at the Oak Point/Eagle Heights lower parking lot.
According to Swanson, the increase of students arriving and departing from the school in personal vehicles has increased. That means more traffic for buses, families and the community.
In his report, Swanson wrote: “The current parking lot has one shared lane for vehicles turning left or right from the parking lot, leading to extended backups along Staring Lake Road and within the school parking lot.”
To help resolve the issues, the project will include the creation of left- and right-turn lanes onto Staring Lake Parkway. As a result of the project, access and visibility for pedestrians should also be improved.
The project will be funded through long-term facilities maintenance revenue and is expected to be completed this summer.
