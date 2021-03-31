Miki Speer makes music and online productions to focus on hope
Miki Speer, Eden Prairie resident, musician, author and weekly talk show producer has been writing songs that she hopes will encourage others to see the bright side of life – that there are many who are suffering, but are not alone.
Her newest song, “Light a Candle For Me,” comes with a free “candle-lighting ceremony” that can be downloaded from her website.
“The big thing is that anyone who heads to my website can get a free ‘Candle Lighting Ceremony + Reflection Questions’ workbook that I hope helps them lean into their loss,” Speer said.
“With the COVID deaths now more than 500,000, I hope that this song encourages all the people grieving right now.”
Written from the perspective of a deceased loved one, Speer said she used that angle to allow those grieving the opportunity to hear the voice they miss.
“With both this song and my other grief song, ‘See Me,’ they were originally intended as gifts to people in my life who I knew were missing their person,” Speer said. “I really felt like having the song come from the person who has passed away made the message more comforting - in a way, they won’t get to hear from that person while they are still on earth, so I think songs and poems that personify them help make it feel like they are still there,” she added.
Speer said these are not the only songs she has composed.
“I’m going a little crazy trying to get them all done, but it’s a blast,” she said. “My upcoming single will be, ‘Cold Dark Room.’”
That song is not written from the perspective of someone who has passed, Speer said, but rather a friend saying how they will come sit beside their loved one who is hurting.
“They are saying, ‘I will sit with you in this cold, dark room,’” Speer said
The songwriter is also working on the hopeful end of the musical spectrum.
“I hope to release these once the weather warms up and people want to get back outside,” Speer said. “I want to have songs that hit on all human experiences and I think feeling stronger/enjoying life after loss is important to sing about, too.”
All of this songwriting is in addition to “The Healing Half,” the weekly online talk show she hosts. It includes guests and music each Tuesday night.
“‘The Healing Half’ is still in full swing every Tuesday night and the guests I have had on have taught me a ton,” she said.
Find “Light a Candle For Me” at mikispeer.com.
“The Healing Half” may be found on Facebook at bit.ly/3fidk1a, and on YouTube at bit.ly/31mkHMJ.
