The exhibit showcases 16 Iranian artists with 42 art pieces and three digital videos

Hopkins Center for the Art’s Redepenning Gallery is alight with a variety of artwork from 16 local Iranian artists.

Gallery 1

Gallery visitors visiting the Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective exhibition during its reception on Sept. 22.
Gallery 2

Gallery visitors visiting the Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective exhibition during its reception on Sept. 22.
Gallery 3

Gallery visitors visiting the Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective exhibition during its reception on Sept. 22.

Tags

Load comments