The exhibit showcases 16 Iranian artists with 42 art pieces and three digital videos
Hopkins Center for the Art’s Redepenning Gallery is alight with a variety of artwork from 16 local Iranian artists.
The exhibition is organized by the Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective, with the help of Eden Prairie resident and Iranian American artist Leila Rastegar, both an organizer in charge of the visual art pieces and the featured artist.
“Every culture, every minority, they want to show how capable they are and how rich their culture is,” she said.
The total amount of work featured extends to 42 art pieces and three digital videos. The art mediums featured in the gallery are expansive, varying from paintings to drawings to different types of animation and dioramas.
“One thing that’s really exciting and positive about the exhibition is how diverse the group of artists is. … It’s everything from very traditional Iranian themes to very modern, avant-garde work. It’s mostly painting and drawing, but there’s also dioramas and videos,” said Jeremy Iggers, a member of the collective who connected with Visual Arts Manager Jim Clark at the center for the exhibition. “Just the sheer breadth of it, I think, is a really good showcase for how diverse the talents in the local community are and how rich the artistic heritage is.”
When asked why it was important to showcase Iran’s history and culture in this way, Iggers said it was important due to the misunderstanding, misinformation and stereotypes about Iran and its people.
“I frequently encounter people who are surprised to learn Iranians aren’t Arabs, that people have a very fuzzy idea of the different nationalities of the Middle East and that’s something that Iranians find especially upsetting, that people just don’t know the most basic things about Iran or its culture,” he said.
Some of the goals of the Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective are sharing Iran’s rich cultural heritage with Minnesotans and the younger generation of Iranian Americans growing up in Minnesota, he said, as well as combating those prejudices and stereotypes that Iranians encounter.
In order to fill the gallery, Rastegar placed no limit on what type of art could be featured. The only necessary qualification was asking for art specifically from Iranian artists.
The exhibition at the center is one part of the organization’s 2022 Fall Festival, which ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in different parts of Minneapolis.
The Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective was founded in 2018 when a dozen artists and community leaders from local Iranian and Iranian-American communities met for lunch, according to the organization’s website. It held its first Twin Cities Iranian Culture Week from Aug. 18-25 in 2019 at ArtSpace Jackson Flats in Minneapolis with approximately 800 attendees. The art show was virtual in 2020 but returned in 2021.
The goal of the festival was originally to bring Iranians together, but also celebrate Iranian heritage through poetry, music, art, dance and so much more, according to Rastegar.
“So many people, they got excited and they (came) to visit,” she said about when the event first kicked off in 2019. “It was very successful, so they decided to keep going and have more artistry.”
Four of Rastegar’s works are included in the exhibit, including two portraits and two landscapes. The art in Hopkins can still be viewed at the center through Oct. 22.
Overall, she hopes that viewers can really get to know Iranian artists when they visit and take the time to explore the exhibit. She said some of the art pieces are a direct reflection of Iranian traditions.
An important message Rastegar wanted to share included the organization’s support of the Iranian people.
“During this whole time in Iran, we stand with Iranian people. Although we are… a non-political group... because of the human rights (issues) in Iran, we stand by Iranian people,” Rastegar said.
For more information or to view previous events by the organization, visit twincitiesiranianculturefestival.com.
