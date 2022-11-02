Officer Ryan Kuffel received the Child Passenger Safety TZD Star Award.
One of Eden Prairie’s police officers was recognized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for her child passenger safety work in the community.
Officer Ryan Kuffel was awarded the Child Passenger Safety TZD (Towards Zero Deaths) Star Award at the state’s annual conference Oct. 12-13 in St. Cloud.
“It was such an honor. I’m humbled by it. I love helping the community with car seat installations and making sure that their kids are safe obviously,” she said about receiving the award. “My whole job, what I do, is surrounded with the safety and happiness of children, that’s what I do as a school resource officer. The other part of my job is I do child protection work, so it’s kind of a dual duty and so when I add the car (seats) on the top of it, it’s a really good thing to offer to the community.”
Police Sergeant Thomas Lowery nominated Kuffel for the award, calling out her efforts to find a way to inform everyone about car seat safety, including making sure car seat safety information is printed in different languages and using a variety of resources to communicate to the public. He said she has also applied for grants to allow the department to provide car seats free of charge to those who cannot afford them or may have a car seat they unexpectedly cannot use anymore.
“She’s just super independent and very much just (a) get-the-job-done kind of person. She’s a very hard worker and she just makes it all happen and has really been a gift for the community,” he said.
Kuffel has been with the Eden Prairie Police Department for 22 years and currently works as Eden Prairie Central Middle School’s school resource officer. She has been a certified car seat technician since 2006, operating car seat clinics to inform the public about car seat safety as well as teaching community education classes.
“A lot of parents, just like every parent, it’s really difficult to understand car seat manuals, making sure your child is in the right seat,” she said. “We want to make sure that kids are safe in the car, and by getting out there and educating parents on how to install their car seat properly or when to change their car seat to make sure that their child is safe so that if they do get in a crash hopefully people walk away from that crash unhurt, and car seats save lives.”
Car seat safety is more than just installing the seat correctly or using the right one. In order to be certified, officers also have to know what car seat vehicle manufacturers allow in their vehicles as well as keep up with the guidelines and laws surrounding car seat safety. Kuffel helps run clinics twice a year where people can drive in to get their car seats checked, get help on installations or check to see if their child is the right height, weight and age for their car seat.
“A lot of people come in incorrect. A lot,” she said. “And I did too before I went to the training and got certified.”
The clinics operate in the spring and fall, with the fall car seat checks reserved for Eden Prairie residents only.
However, residents can receive car seat help any time of the year. Kuffel urges anyone to reach out to the Eden Prairie Police Department with any questions.
Any Eden Prairie resident can call the department and schedule a time for a car seat check with the front desk.
“Really, for me, it’s getting out in the community and educating the public about car seat safety and making sure those kiddos are safe,” she said.
