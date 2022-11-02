Officer Ryan Kuffel received the Child Passenger Safety TZD Star Award.

One of Eden Prairie’s police officers was recognized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for her child passenger safety work in the community.

Kuffel

Eden Prairie Police Officer Ryan Kuffel.
Kuffel and award

Eden Prairie Police Officer Ryan Kuffel receives the Child Passenger Safety TZD (Towards Zero Deaths) Star award from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

