Approval sends the measure to the city council for consideration
The City of Eden Prairie Planning Commission last week approved the plans for Blue Stem North, a 425-unit complex proposed to be located at the corner of West 70th Street and Flying Cloud Drive, just west of the Golden Triangle Light Rail Transit Station currently being constructed.
With the approval, the project plans now go to the city council for consideration.
Receiving high marks from members of the commission, the project will be built, if approved by the city council, at a location that is within walking distance of the Golden Triangle Light Rail Transit station, but not within walking distance of shopping, parks or schools.
Driving the project is the future of light rail and the notion that “if they build it, they will come,” commission Vice-Chairperson Ed Farr said.
The commission approved the project that would be built under the city’s transit-oriented development zone (TOD). With approval, the commission also provided approval for a number of waivers. The TOD is a new type of zoning adopted within the city that allows higher residential density, higher employment density and pedestrian development that is being promoted near mass transit.
The project was described for commissioners by Josh Brandsted, a representative of Greco, a Minneapolis-based company that has been working with city officials and other design groups for nearly a year.
Brandsted said the site, most of which is wetland, was first targeted for development in 2007 when another project, an office building, was begun. However, with the 2008 recession, that project was shut down and never restarted.
During the initial stages of that first project, that developer completed much of the soil correction that was needed to build on the site
With its location near the Golden Triangle light rail station, as well as major highway corridors, Brandsted also said the site is connected to area bike paths and trails.
The project, Brandsted said, would be completed in two phases, with the northern portion of the developable lands being completed first.
Two apartment buildings with a total of 237 units ranging from studios to 3-bedroom apartments would be constructed as part of the first phase.
The second phase of the project would be a single building with 188 units that would be located along Flying Cloud Drive. That second phase construction wouldn’t begin until 80% of the leases had been let for the apartments built during the first phase.
Tax increment financing will also allow the developer to provide affordable housing options at the site which would also include nearly an acre of open outdoor space around the buildings.
There were several questions of the developers asked by commissioners.
In addition to questions about the amenities and color schemes proposed for the project, Commissioner Michael DeSanctis also asked about whether “there been a species study or walk-through of the ecosystems that might be compromised by construction.”
Brandsted said the site has had an environmental assessment, but that part of the project is still being wrapped up. Brandsted said he didn’t anticipate any issues and that there were currently no known impacts.
“There are rusty patch bumblebees at the site, which we’ll need to be cognizant of,” he said.
According to a city staff report, “The city is unable to grant any final approvals to the project until such time as the environmental review process is completed. Because the planning commission action is advisory and not a final approval, the commission may make a recommendation on this project while the EAW process continues.”
Brandsted also said that because two-thirds of the buildable area had already been soil corrected, the other one-third would have to employ piling systems to support construction.
He also said they were hoping to break ground by the middle of this coming summer. It’s estimated that the first phase would take about 18 months to complete.
Following the public hearing on the project, Commissioner John Kirk said, “I like this project. We knew that we had some concepts and good ideas about what we wanted to see there, but we also knew we had to be flexible and I think this project fits into both those categories. It’s consistent with the city’s envisionment of what transit oriented development would be and some of the advantages of having the Green Line come into Eden Prairie.”
Commissioner Ann Higgins also said she approved of the project, but wasn’t sure how residents would react without retail and schools nearby.
DeSanctis expressed a favorable impression, saying, “I like the aesthetics as presented.”
He also expressed approval of the available option of adding solar to the rooftops.
“This is a forward-looking urban project - it’s shoehorned in, yes - but it’s close to mass transit.,” DeSanctis said. “To me, it is a brilliant execution and utilization of what was once dead space... kudos to you and a positive move toward affordability.”
Farr added, “I think it’s a well-designed project, as well. I like the design a lot. It settles into the landscape well.”
The vote to approve the project was unanimous.
