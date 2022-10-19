The proposed project would replace the existing building built in 1982.
Eden Prairie’s Planning Commission discussed a new Round Lake park proposal that would replace the current building with a significantly larger one.
According to a city memo, the proposal would include a “new park shelter (that) will provide opportunities for community gatherings, (a) warming area for the skating rinks and rental opportunities for residents.”
The project was previously reviewed by the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission, who recommended approval of the project to the Eden Prairie City Council, and was brought before the council during an Oct. 4 work session. Parks and Natural Resources Manager Matt Bourne shared information about the park with the Planning Commission at an Oct. 10 meeting.
The current building in Round Lake Park was built in 1982 and serves currently as a warming house due to its age and condition, he said. The building is 1,800 square feet, while the new proposed building is 4,239 square feet.
The city would reinvigorate it similarly to what it did to a Staring Lake building, Bourne said, with rental space that would be available for resident use.
Following its redesign, the Staring Lake building has had up to 60 rentals a year, he said, while the Round Lake Park building has none currently. The new building would have more potential uses, including a community room, possible splash pad, changing spaces, a warming room as well as restrooms for women, men and families. The building would face the lake and include a fireplace.
“With Round Lake being a community park and being the home of our hometown celebration, we wanted to make sure that we kept that space that we use for that event but then enhanced it and brought in some other features,” he said, talking through how the space would be used for that celebration.
Sustainability options for the building could include solar power, a green roof, high-efficiency heating and cooling as well as stormwater improvements.
The property, zoned under Parks and Open Space, would not require a site plan review process. The City Council as of now will review the project at a Nov. 15 meeting.
