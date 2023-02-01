Claire Hassler will be a part of the first group of Peace Corps members to head overseas since the pandemic began
Eden Prairie High School Graduate Claire Hassler is heading to Costa Rica in early March with two goals in mind: cultural exchange and friendship.
Hassler, a photojournalist and graduate of the University of Missouri, will volunteer in the education sector of the Peace Corps to teach Costa Rican primary school students English over a period of two years. Before she can begin teaching, she will complete a three-month training and will then set out to volunteer in her host community.
Since graduating from her university’s journalism program with a minor in Spanish, she has moved all over for her work, including a stint with a newspaper in Missouri, science communication work in Texas and a recent photography and video fellowship in Washington DC.
“I applied for Peace Corps in November 2020 and it was in the middle of a pandemic, so I was like, I better put my name in the hat just so that when they are ready I’ll be cued up and in their system, and so now years later it’s finally happening,” she said.
The Peace Corps is beginning to send volunteers to host countries around the world again after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2020, the Peace Corps evacuation all of its of volunteers from around the world.
In college, she heard about the experience of a returning Peace Corps volunteer and was inspired to get involved.
“I just remember she was just this really cool person who seemed really worldly and confident. She had traveled and she just seemed really smart and intelligent, and those are all things that I aspire to be, and so just hearing about her adventure made me question if maybe I could be good at that and try that, and hearing that she became fluent in the language that her community spoke. That was another really big thing for me. I really want to be fluent in Spanish,” Hassler said.
Part of her interest in Costa Rica was derived from a previous visit where Hassler found Costa Rica to be an amazing place with amazing people.
“I remember loving it and kind of thinking I could see myself there one day, maybe, before I even knew I’d be sent there for Peace Corps. I think I’m just excited to learn more about Costa Rican culture and their food and their cultural holidays and events and festivals, and learn more of the language and develop friendships,” she said.
Hassler hopes to learn as much as she can about the Costa Rican way of life alongside sharing her own culture. When she returns to the U.S., she wants to be able to bring that knowledge back and share it with her community.
As a photojournalist, she also plans to photograph her journey.
“I’ll definitely be bringing a camera with me and I’m really really excited just to learn so much about the environment there. It’s the most biodiverse place on the planet and I can’t even believe I’m lucky enough to go there,” she said. “I would love to try more bird photography and wildlife, and of course documenting my community and the people that come into my life there. Yeah, I’ll absolutely be photographing it as I go.”
This round of volunteer cohorts are comprised of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020, according to a press release. Volunteers will work with their host communities on projects in one of six sectors, which include agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health and youth in development. Volunteers will also engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the Peace Corps can apply at peacecorps.gov/apply.
