She has been instrumental in designing signs and timelines for the city’s historical buildings and more
The results are in: The Eden Prairie Heritage Preservation Award was given to resident Katie Qualey.
The chair of the Heritage Preservation Commission Rod Fisher presented the award to her at the May 16 City Council meeting, speaking to the contributions she’s made across the city’s historical properties.
Eden Prairie resident Kathy Case nominated Qualey, which Fisher said was due to her involvement in the Eden Prairie Historical Society, where Qualey has served on the board and as vice president for more than ten years.
One of the reasons for the award is tied to her background as a graphic artist. She has designed many interpretative panels for Eden Prairie’s historical properties, some of which include the RT Anderson Conservation Area, Staring Lake Park, the city’s new water reservoir and the pump house. She has also designed timelines for the Cummins-Phipps-Grill Homestead and the Smith-Douglas-More-House.
“One of the major missions of the Heritage Preservation Commission, which I’ve been on for three years now, is to interpret the history of the city to the public and I think, the best way to do that is through these signs. We can talk about it, but there’s just no venue that is more valuable than having a sign at a park or at one of the many facilities that we have, and people can walk by and it’s graphic and it’s big and it’s really eye-catching,” Fisher said.
Her contributions to the historical society include scanning and enhancing hundreds of photos from its historic photo collection, preparing the bi-annual newsletter, working on a new website and her overall help in promoting and sharing the history of the city.
“This is all amazingly valuable for the city and for the members of HPC and of course to your friends in the historical society, and it’s also wonderful to present this now because Katie’s taking a little break from all of her volunteer work. With your break, we offer you the 2023 Heritage Preservation Award,” Fisher said.
Keeping history alive
“For those of you who have seen Katie’s work, her craft, her graphic artistry is second to none. She’s amazing. The city is very, very fortunate and lucky to have her doing work for us,” said Mayor Ron Case.
He said Fisher has also been leading an effort to keep the city’s history and heritage alive through story.
“Every community like Eden Prairie has to celebrate who we are and to figure that out so we’re not just another town you drive through, but we’re Eden Prairie with our amenities, with our past, with our heritage, with our community spirit. It makes us special and history is huge with that... Our heritage, our history and telling those stories, way back 10,000 years to the Indigenous people that lived here and then when settlers arrived in 1851. And the names of these settlers are now plastered all over on roads, all over our city and Katie has just added so much telling those stories,” he said.
Council Member PG Narayanan remarked on the accessibility of the art to residents, which went beyond merely reading about it. Case encouraged community members to get involved.
“History is being made as we speak and we need your stories. The historical society and Heritage Preservation Commission are very interested. It’s not just 1880 white settler history. It’s way broader than that and we want to make sure to be very inclusive of everybody’s stories,” he said.
Criteria for the Heritage Preservation Award includes a resident who has “made an outstanding contribution to the preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and use of Eden Prairie’s heritage resources” and “volunteers and/or goes above and beyond a paid employee’s usual job responsibilities to promote heritage.”
For more information about the Eden Prairie Historical Society, visit edenprairiehistory.org. More information about the award can be found on the city’s website.
