Rod Rue has spent over 40 years with the city
In his 42 years working for the city of Eden Prairie, Rod Rue has helped build roads, bridges, parks and more.
All the while, there’s something else he’s been building: a resume impressive enough to earn him the honor of 2021 Engineer of the Year. Rue received the career-defining accolade last month at the City Engineers Association of Minnesota Conference.
He began his engineering career in 1979 with Hakanson Anderson Associates in Anoka. In 1980, he signed on as a construction inspector with Eden Prairie, and his ascent began.
Not long after being hired, Rue was promoted to design engineer, and through the years has worked as assistant city engineer, and now as the city engineer.
He said he hasn’t regretted a single moment.
“This is such a tremendous public organization and community to work for and I enjoy all the work we do on a daily basis to make this city great,” Rue wrote in an email to the Sun Sailor.
And he wants to keep it that way. Retirement is on his mind, but he also admitted there is still work to do.
“While I have been involved in numerous projects throughout my career in Eden Prairie, including most of the state and county projects over the past 40-plus years, I’m planning to finish my career with the city of Eden Prairie,” he said.
Rue laid the groundwork for that career at a young age.
“I grew up in the little town of Lamberton, Minnesota, where I worked in my parent’s grocery store as a youngster,” he recounted. “When I was about 16, I started working summers as an engineering aid for the Redwood County Highway Department (as a bituminous inspector, bridge inspector, surveying assistant, equipment operator, and general maintenance worker) until I graduated from college.”
He attended South Dakota State University and graduated in 1978 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.
The scope of the work he would begin soon thereafter includes streets, water, wastewater, stormwater, land alteration, traffic signals, traffic signing and striping, rights of way management, permitting for utilities, and environmental work addressing water quality in lakes, creeks and ponds.
His duties, he explained, include “construction oversight; special assessments; new development reviews, including platting approvals and plan reviews; infrastructure mapping; and asset management.”
Developing that skill set required professional development and continued training.
“Since graduation, I completed numerous post-graduate classes and programs such as a Mini-MBA from St. Thomas; Dale Carnegie Management Training; and various other leadership classes, as well as numerous engineering classes – traffic signal and roundabout design,” he wrote.
Rue became a registered professional engineer in 1984.
“Rod has always kept an eye on the big picture,” Public Works Director Robert Ellis said. “His efforts over the past 42 years have demonstrated how the engineering profession can work to significantly improve lives of residents and serve the community’s greater good.”
In recognizing the award presented to Rue, the city issued a release that stated, “During his impressive career, Rod has contributed to the successful development of Eden Prairie from a farm community of 15,000 residents to a mature, modern suburb of nearly 65,000 residents. His work has also been integral to the protection and preservation of Eden Prairie’s numerous wetlands, lakes and creeks.”
As for the once-in-a-lifetime award, Rue had a number of people to thank.
“I’m very grateful for this award given to me by my peers and the City Engineer’s Association of Minnesota,” he wrote. “There are also a number of other people I would like to thank including my boss, Robert Ellis, City Manager Rick Getschow, our mayor and city council, and the department heads for providing such a terrific working environment. Also, to the entire engineering staff for all the awesome work that they do to make my job easier.”
He saved the last thanks for people closest to him.
“Lastly, to my wife, Cathy, for her love and support, and my entire family.”
