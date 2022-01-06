‘Crime of opportunity’ will likely continue until long-term solutions are found
The number of vehicle catalytic converters that have been stolen in Eden Prairie this past year has more than doubled since 2020.
Eden Prairie Police Lt. Jess Irmiter said the reasons are complex, but that the department continues to look for ways and the cooperation of the community in attempts to reduce those numbers.
In 2021, the city has had 146 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In 2020, the city received 60 reports of thefts.
Irmiter said there are a few groups who have “figured out how to profit from it. They are good at it, and are taking advantage of it now.’
The biggest reason for the increase in thefts of catalytic converters is driven by the value of the metals used in their construction, which includes platinum, palladium and rhodium. With those metals, a converter can bring anywhere from $150 to $500 when sold on the open market.
The task of cutting a converter from a vehicle takes less than five minutes to complete.
While a single individual can easily complete the task, police have found that it’s generally a small group of two or three individuals works together quickly and efficiently. The thieves generally target vehicles that are parked in darkened areas or vehicles that are parked in the same location over a length of time.
Here’s how it works: The thieves pull up next to a vehicle, jack it slightly for easier access, and use a powered saw to cut off the converter from the exhaust system. Minutes later, they are on their way.
The “crime of opportunity” is enhanced when vehicle owners make it easy for them to carry out the theft.
They look for the right time and place to move, Irmiter said, and won’t target a specific area multiple times.
“If you look into this, it’s happening in short strings ... there will be five to 10 (thefts) in a night and then they go away for a while and then they pop up again on the other side of the metro. So, yeah they find a spot, work an area, find the opportunity out there,” he said.
To make it more difficult for the thieves, Irmiter said there are many ways to slow the trend, most important by limiting their opportunities.
That means being on the watch for any type of suspicious activity and listening for the distinct sound of grinding metal - and then reporting that activity to authorities.
However, vehicle owners should always lock their vehicles and set alarms; they should park in a locked garage or a secured parking area. But if that’s not possible, owners should install a bright motion sensor light and camera; or install an anti-theft device (cage) around the converter.
In addition, there have been other methods that the city of Eden Prairie police have considered effective.
This past fall, the city offered a “marking event” where car owners could have their vehicle identification number etched onto the converter in an effort to slow the thefts.
Irmiter said that painting the converter with a bright color has also been another way to deter thefts.
While those measures have merit and could slow the trend, Irmiter said the efforts of legislators in passing stricter laws that would make it more difficult to sell the stolen converters is probably the best long-term solution to the issue.
“It’s easy to find victims and there are no legislative stopgaps in the way.
That allows this to happen,” Irmiter said. “If there are laws to prevent this from happening, that would be better, but that’s another conversation,” he added.
In the meantime, vehicle owners should take preventative steps to slow the theft trend.
“We have to put a bit of the onus on the vehicle owner - it is a crime of opportunity. If you’re casual about it, they will take advantage of that. We had a program here with a phrase: ‘If you leave it, they will thieve it.’ It’s true,” he said.
Irmiter said the “crime of opportunity” won’t go away until the opportunity goes away.
“I used to be in investigations and it didn’t matter if it was raining or snowing or 110 degrees out, it’s that crime of opportunity - if it’s there, and nobody is watching, (the criminal) is going to take a shot at it. That’s the mindset of the criminal.”
The lieutenant stressed that this is a problem being seen everywhere. It doesn’t matter the socioeconomic status of a community.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t just an Eden Prairie problem. It’s a state and national problem. That precious metal market with no legislative locks on it is what’s driving the crime. It’s a free market right now for those metals, and we continuously remind the public of the steps to take to prevent thefts.
"Unfortunately, there will always be a victim, but if we can reduce the number of victims, that is our goal,” he added.
