With a Sunday, May 1, deadline for applications, the City of Eden Prairie is seeking election judges to serve during the Primary and General Election this August and November.
Being an election judge is an excellent opportunity to serve the community, while getting involved in the election process. Election judges are responsible for administering election procedures in each polling place on Election Day.
These are paid positions or judges may choose to volunteer.
The city may not be able to place every judge who submits an application, but those selected to work as judges will be notified by email.
The 2022 Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Full-day shifts from 6 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. are preferred; Half-day shifts from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. are also available.
Duties
Some of the duties of an election judge are as follows:
• Set up and close down the polling place
• Register and sign in voters
• Ensure all qualified voters are permitted to vote
• Demonstrate how to vote
• Distribute ballots
• Operate voting equipment
• Help voters requiring assistance
• Record and certify precinct election results
Qualifications
To be eligible to become a judge, the following qualifications must be met:
• Ability to remain impartial
• Ability to communicate clearly with voters
• Ability to understand and follow election laws and procedures
• Physical and mental ability to perform assigned tasks
• Attention to detail and general math skills
• Comfortable with assisting and serving a diverse population
• Fluency in a second language a valuable plus
Requirements
One must be:
• At least 18 years of age
• A U.S. citizen
• A Minnesota resident for at least 20 days
• Able to read, write and speak English
• Eligible to vote and reside in the state
• Attend mandatory training (2 hours online training and 1 hour in-person)
You cannot be:
• A spouse, parent, child or sibling of any candidate in that election, or of any election judge serving in the same precinct at the same time
• Living in the same household as a candidate
• A candidate for the election in which you are serving
Returning judges should not complete this application. If you have not received an email already, please email Elections@edenprairie.org.
