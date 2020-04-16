Producing up to 150,000 per day
In times of social and economic disruption, one can’t always go it alone.
Sometimes it takes cooperation and collaboration to make a difference for the greater good. For Brandon Sawalich, president of Starkey Hearing Technologies, it’s about doing the right thing.
“If you look at Starkey, it all goes along with our values in helping where we can,” he said.
That decision was made possible when Lakeview Industries approached Starkey officials a couple of weeks ago.
“They asked if we had capacity in helping them put together their face shields,” Sawalich said. “Our operations team met with them and decided to use area in our Eden Prairie and Glencoe facilities to safely produce these face shields,” he added.
Supply and demand also played a role. It was clear to the leaders of the business that Lakeview needed assistance, so Starkey provided the space and personnel to make it happen.
“To get up and running took about a week of working with Lakeview Industries. Then came the logistical part. We were dealing with the assembly and the finished products – laying out the workflow in a safe manner for the employees who were willing to help out. There were a lot of logistics that needed to be worked out,” Sawalich said.
Following several days of coordination and planning, the line made up of about 150 of Starkey’s employees began assembling the masks at a clip of about 150,000 per day.
Once assembled, Sawalich said the finished product is then sent back to Lakeview, which then fills its orders.
Sawalich said that most of the office staff are working remotely, but for those in the manufacturing side of the business, this was an opportunity to do something different.
“We’re using the existing workforce and those who want to volunteer,” Sawalich said. “Most of the staff we have are working remote, and then we have a campus here where we have all of our social distancing and health guidelines [in place]. To make these masks, we’re still requiring the social distancing and other safety protocol [suggested] by the CDC.”
Though the businesses have no agreement on the length of this arrangement, Sawalich said that decision would be made by Lakeview.
“It’s just what Lakeview needs, and they will let us know [when to stop],” he said.
In the meantime, the two businesses will continue to collaborate and contribute to the important needs of medical workers.
“It’s one of those things that you want to do what’s right, to help out when you can,” Sawalich said, “and if it makes sense, you go with it. This made sense for us being that we’re local, and again, it helps our employees out and helps others who are going to get the shields. We’re being a good community partner in making it work and it helps some employees here at Starkey, too.”
