With most Eden Prairie Schools students attending classes in person this school year, Cedar Ridge Elementary students are literally coming around to talk with each other each school day.
Leaders at the school highlighted their efforts to implement what they call Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports and restorative practices for students during a recent “Spotlight on Success” report to the Eden Prairie School Board.
“We are really focused on building community this fall with our students and staff,” Cedar Ridge Elementary Principal Amy Kettunen Jahnke said while explaining why the school is hosting daily discussion circles.
After the fluctuating learning models last year, Kettunen Jahnke said, “We know how important that reset is this fall to making sure every student feels that connectedness to our school environment.”
Staff at the school, and at other Eden Prairie elementary schools, are setting expectations that students should be safe, be kind and be responsible, she added.
Cedar Ridge Elementary staff lead students in forming circles each morning and afternoon.
“We want to make sure students have that opportunity to be heard and to hear others,” Kettunen Jahnke said. “We also want to positively reinforce students for demonstrating our expectations.”
Third-grade teacher Sara Nelson explained that in the morning circle, staff members go over the schedule. Then students greet each other and they engage in an activity or game. One day in Nelson’s class, students sought to use letters in their names to spell words while another day they made graphs about family members. In one game, the students try to find each other with flashlights with the overhead lights out.
“It kind of gets us started on the right note,” Nelson said.
In the afternoon, students form circles to talk about what they liked at school during the day.
Staff members reinforce positive behavior with positive acknowledgments and by handing out Eagle pride tickets.
“We have a lot of conversation about, you know, you do what’s right because it’s right and you don’t always get a ticket for it,” said Nelson. “But it’s fun when you do.”
While she determines who receives a ticket most days, on Fridays Nelson pulls acknowledgments from a bin created by students to honor their peers.
When Nelson asked third-grade student Aadya Singh about how she feels about receiving an Eagle pride ticket, Aadya said, “I feel proud. I feel really happy. And the thing I like most is when my classmates do a golf clap for me.”
Amid a few chuckles from the adults, she proudly demonstrated to the school board members how to clap quietly to support fellow classmates. On Fridays, she noted students create a drum roll with their hands amid the suspense of finding out who has been acknowledged by other students.
Aadya added she enjoys the interaction between all the students in the classroom, girls and boys alike, during the morning and afternoon circles.
Third-grade student Dylan Haasken said the circles help students get to know each other better.
“Meeting new people can kind of be difficult at first, and then your friends kind of help you push through it,” Dylan said.
Asked about his own reaction to receiving an Eagle pride ticket, Dylan said, “It kind of makes you feel happy because the teachers are basically telling you that you did a good job in being safe, kind or responsible.”
Nelson remarked that she had not witnessed students spontaneously clapping for each other until the first time she pulled out tickets for acknowledgments.
“It’s pretty fun to watch,” Nelson said. “It really does bring our classroom together and it really brings third grade together overall, to make them all of our students.”
Stephen Shepherd, associate principal of the school, concluded, “How we establish community is a matter of showing up with a restorative perspective. With the restorative mindset, 80% of it is proactive.”
The goal is to create an atmosphere that builds confidence among students, he said.
“Students with a safe and supportive learning environment will always thrive, and that’s what the research shows,” Shepherd said. “When people feel like they belong, it’s safe and it’s fair, then they are in the best-case scenario to be successful. And all of those pieces we see are in our mission as a district, and it’s showing up at Cedar Ridge on a day-to-day basis.”
