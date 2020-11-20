For those Eden Prairie residents who may have done late season yard cleanup, the good news is that the city’s yard waste site is open until Nov. 22.
The yard waste site - located at 9811 Flying Cloud Drive just south of Pioneer Trail - will remain open to allow residents and businesses to drop off yard waste at no charge.
The site is closing for the season at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Hours of operation, guidelines for use and a list of materials accepted at the site are available at edenprairie.org/YardWaste.
